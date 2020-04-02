Delhi Nizamuddin: How Tablighi Jamaat Gathered Led to the Spread of Covid-19 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, almost 20 percent have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) meeting. In addition, 19 people connected to the meeting died in different states. While Telangana has reported nine deaths, Delhi, Maharashtra and J&K have reported two deaths each.

The number is likely to increase further as test results from nearly 8,000 TJ supporters and people who contacted them after the meeting at the Nizamuddin mosque are still awaited.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases in the country is 1,965. While 151 have been cured, the virus has claimed the lives of 50 people.

Sources close to Maulana Saad Khandhlawi, chief of Tablighi Jamaat, told IANS on Thursday that he was quarantined at an undisclosed location. The criminal branch of the Delhi Police has been conducting raids in various locations in the national capital and in Uttar Pradesh also since Wednesday.

