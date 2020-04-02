Crown cases in the state of India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu led the start, 315 cases on Tuesday as the total crosses 1600 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a massive increase in new cases led by 82 in Maharashtra and 57 in Tamil Nadu, 315 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country on Tuesday, almost double the number from the previous day, taking the total number of cases detected in India galloping at 1,618.The number of deaths among Covid-19 cases has also increased from nine to 52 so far.Up to 626 new cases have been reported in the last three days, representing almost 40% of all cases so far.Delhi, which has become one of the hardest hit states with at least two hotspots, Nizamuddin and the Dilshad Garden area of ​​the city, confirmed 23 new cases bringing their total to 120. This, however, does not include any New case of Covid-19 among people taken from the Nizamuddin mosque when the government claimed its evidence reports were awaited.

The Delhi government said that of the 23 new cases, eight had a history of travel, seven had been in contact with infected people and the details of eight others were under investigation. Sources said Delhi’s numbers may skyrocket in the coming days, as 441 of the 1,548 Tablighi Jamaat followers, who were taken out of the mosque on Sunday and Monday, are highly symptomatic of Covid-19.

With the avalanche of new cases on Tuesday, Maharashtra has now registered 302 Covid-19 infections, three hundred for the state in two days compared to the first one hundred that took a fortnight and the second one that took six days. The state also reported two more deaths, one from Mumbai and the other from Palghar, with a total of 12.

Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.

With dozens of new infections linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu coronavirus case count nearly doubled in a single day, from 67 to 124 on Tuesday. In addition to Tamil Nadu, three more states, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, have joined Maharashtra and Kerala to record more than 100 cases so far.

More about Covid-19

In Maharashtra, of the cases reported on Tuesday, 59 were from Mumbai, 13 from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, five from Pune, three from Ahmednagar and two from Buldhana. The state attributed the sharp single-day increase to accounting adjustments and said reports from private labs received in the past few days had been added to the count. With 151 cases, Mumbai is now at the top of the state list, followed by 48 cases in rural and Pune city areas and 25 cases in Sangli.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage

Furthermore, Jharkhand and Assam, which until now had not been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, reported their first cases. A 22-year-old Malaysian woman who was found in Badi Masjid in the town of Hindipri in the capital of Ranchi state as part of the Tablighi Jamaat group tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In Assam, a 52-year-old man admitted to Silchar Medical College of Assam in Assam tested positive for the disease. He is a cancer patient and had recently returned from Delhi. State authorities said the man is suspected of attending the religious congregation in Tablighi Jamaat.

Up to 17 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Indore on Tuesday, further evidence that the Central Indian Mall is also the Madhya Pradesh coronavirus access point.

With 19 more Covid-19 positive patients, Madhya Pradesh’s total number of cases shot up to 66 on Tuesday. Indore alone represents nearly 70% of the parliamentary count, authorities said. A total of five Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed in the states, including two confirmed deaths on a Tuesday.

West Bengal also reported three more deaths and 15 new cases of coronavirus. The death toll in the state has now increased to five. In Bihar, a 35-year-old man from Gopalganj in northern Bihar tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16 in the state.

Gujarat reported only six new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state count to 74. Ahmedabad, its capital, has been identified as one of the Covid-19 hot spots in the country with 23 cases. Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, and Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra are the other hot spots along with the Kasargod district of Kerala.

UP confirmed seven new cases, bringing the state’s Covid-19 count to 103 on Tuesday. Five of the new cases were reported from Bareilly, while one from each from Noida and Ghaziabad. The J&K government said Tuesday that six new positive cases of Covid-19 had been recorded, bringing its count to 55.

On video: Coronavirus cases cross 1600 in India