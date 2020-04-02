Covid-19: Center and states must work together | Opinion – analysis

Opinion

As the crisis facing migrant workers in India has shown, the Union government’s centralized command and control approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) will not work. Recent steps, from the poorly planned blockade to the decision to close the borders and use brute force against those who want to go home, reflect a focus on controlling people, rather than developing systems, to control the spread of virus.

Once it became clear that migrants were leaving inhospitable cities and heading for their homes, crossing multiple state borders, we needed rapid coordination to allow movement, manage communication, and design processes to ensure safe passage, including building a database of contacts for testing and tracking. Coordination is the role that the Center should have played. Instead, it chose to use the Disaster Management Act, order the closure of borders without notice, and monitor those who did not comply. The inhumanity of these actions has been devastating.

India needs to move away from command and control to genuine Center-State coordination and collaboration. States are on the front line. Many have also been quick to respond and innovate. But, as shown by the management of the migratory movement, the states will also face problems of collective action, for which central intervention will be essential. Cooperative federalism is imperative in this coronavirus war. States must be trusted before important decisions, and receptive mechanisms for cooperation must be established. In the future, three specific areas of cooperation are critical: finance, procurement, and supply chains.

Finance first. While states have been quick to design substantial aid packages, they lack financial resources. The Center’s response was to link finance to its own specific schemes for states to implement rather than strengthen state efforts. However, implementation capacity varies widely between states and schemes. And the states’ aid needs will be different. Therefore, the Center should use its fiscal powers to ease its fiscal restrictions. States have already called for the Center to ease fiscal deficit targets. But more needs to be done.

In particular, the Center’s aid package (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna) needs to be redesigned and improved as a global grant for states. The grant must have two windows: one for the preparation of the health care system, linked to the formula of the National Health Mission, which prioritizes funds for the poorest states with weak health capacity. The second must be for relief measures. This can be financed by grouping all central social protection schemes into an unrelated emergency fund, which states can use to recharge their own aid programs. The cost-sharing formula should be abandoned for the next three months, with the Center providing 100% funding, freeing up state funds to be used for health-related activities. This should also be adopted for the National Health Mission, where states are expected to contribute 40% to the budget.

Second, financial management and acquisitions. One of the biggest inefficiencies in the administrative system is the inability to move funds, acquire assets, and make payments at high speed. The public finance management system is based on a maze of paperwork and the application of audit queries that can be crippling and leaves little discretion at the state and local levels. Given the scale of infrastructure required (personal protective equipment (PPE), fans, isolation rooms), it is essential to smooth acquisitions and financial transfers. This, as the former Indian Administrative Service officer Santhosh Mathew argues, needs the Center and the states to work together. The Center can take over discretionary functions where leaks are high: setting standards, pricing, and identifying suppliers. But to obtain quickly, states must have full control over the actual transaction, including placing orders directly with suppliers, quality controls at the point of receipt, and direct payments.

Finally, commodity supply chains. While so far it has focused on smoothing the movement for the transportation of essential goods and services, it is important to recognize that the blockade has affected all production, circulation and distribution systems throughout the economy. For agriculture, April to June is a critical period for both rabi harvest and marketing, but also for next season’s planting of kharif. Labor, seeds, machinery, vehicles, storage, credit, markets, uncertain at best, are now in varying degrees of danger. As the closure progresses, local production and manufacturing units will need urgent financial assistance. This will require the Center to make dedicated supply chain financing available. States should work with the Center and with other states to identify mechanisms for extending and injecting credit and ensuring cross-border supply of labor and inputs before units and nodes close.

Robust and responsive mechanisms for interstate coordination are critical. Last week, for example, Kerala sought urgent help from the Center when Karnataka closed its border, cutting off essential food and medicine supplies for people in North Kerala. Perhaps the drive to cut and isolate specific units (slums, districts, and entire states) affected by an outbreak may inevitably override all other concerns. But leaving these areas to fend for themselves cannot be an option during your greatest distress. We urgently need an interstate coordination mechanism. This can be done by reviving the now dying interstate council and using its secretariat to coordinate between states and the empowered action groups that the Center has established.

To overcome the extraordinary challenges ahead, the government will have to rely on both people and the processes that support decentralization and a greater commitment to collective action. This requires that the Center and the states really work together. It is often said that India’s future lies in making federalism right. If there is one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has taught us all, it is that the future is already here.

Yamini Aiyar is President and CEO of the Policy Research Center. Mekhala Krishnamurthy is a Principal Investigator and Director of the State Capacity Initiative, CPR, and Associate Professor at Ashoka University.

