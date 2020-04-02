Coronavirus update: total number of cases in India crossed 1637; 13 most positive tests for COVID-19 in Jaipur | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: With up to 437 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that the increase “was not a national trend” and was mainly due to the travel of those who attended the Tablighi . Jamaat Congregation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 1834. So far, 41 deaths have been reported.

Here’s a look at the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India and around the world:

437 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Union’s health ministry said there are 1,834 cases of COVID-19 in the country so far, of which 437 new positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.



However, the government emphasized that the increase in positive cases “is not a national trend.”



There are 126 laboratories in the ICMR network and 51 private laboratories have been approved to perform coronavirus tests.

Single-day coronavirus deaths cross 500 for the first time in the UK

The United Kingdom reported its highest single-day coronavirus number of 563 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 2,352.



The health department said 29,474 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 4,324 cases since Tuesday, as the country remains blocked with the government’s advice for people to stay home and observe strict social distancing when They are outside to exercise or buy essentials.

India to accept donations from abroad for the PM-CARES fund





The government decided to accept contributions from abroad to a fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a decision that marks a change from the previous position of not accepting foreign donations to face the internal crisis.



Sources said the fund was created following spontaneous requests from India and abroad to make generous contributions to support the government in its fight against COVID-19.

Center warns states / UT of excessive exemptions





The Center warned state governments and Union Territory administrations not to grant exemptions beyond the prescribed limit during the 21-day blockade, saying it was a violation of laws and defeats the purpose of controlling the spread of COVID- 19.



In a communication to the top secretaries of all states and UT, the Union’s secretary of the interior, Ajay Bhalla, said that it had been noted that some state governments and UT administrations are allowing exceptions beyond what is allowed by the Ministry of the Interior (MHA), as contained in the consolidated guidelines issued.

Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II

Wimbledon organizers scrapped the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament on Wednesday for the first time since World War II when the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the world sports calendar.



The cancellation of the only major turf pitch at the All England Club leaves the season in disarray, and tennis won’t be played until mid-July.



Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks starting June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep ready to defend their singles titles.

India’s 10 Hot Spots COVID-19





The government is focusing its attention on 10 “hotspots” across the country in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19. There are two access points each in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra and one in Gujarat and Rajasthan:

In Delhi, Nizamuddin West and Dilshad Garden have been declared critical points.



Bhilwara in Rajasthan is also an access point.



In Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Meerut are the government declared hot spots.



Mumbai and Pune are the two critical points of Maharashtra.



In Gujarat, Ahmedabad has been declared an access point, while in Kerala, Kasaragod and Pathanamthitta are the access points, according to the Union Interior Ministry.

Deaths from coronavirus in Iran exceed 3,000





Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark, the health ministry said Wednesday, reporting 138 new deaths in 24 hours.



Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the death toll was now 3,036. He said 2,987 new cases brought the total to 47,593. He said 15,473 of those hospitalized had recovered.

2 resident doctors from Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19: Sources





Two resident doctors at the Safdarjung Center Hospital in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus infection, official sources said on Wednesday.



One of them, who is part of the team treating patients with COVID-19 at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease while on duty, they said.



According to sources, the resident doctor, a third-year graduate student in the biochemistry department, had recently traveled abroad.



Coronavirus can travel up to 8 meters from exhalation, stay in the air for hours, says MIT scientist



Current physical distancing guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC) may not be adequate to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to research that says the gas cloud from a cough or sneeze can help virus particles travel up to 8 meters.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 count reaches 2,039



The count of positive coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2,039.

Punjab and Sindh topped the list with 708 and 676 cases. Pakistan occupied Kashmir reported six cases, while there were 158 cases in Baluchistan, 184 in Gilgit Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad and 253 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The country has reported 26 deaths so far.

Saudi official urges Muslims to delay hajj plans due to virus



A senior Saudi official has urged more than 1 million Muslims intending to travel to Islam’s holiest places to delay plans for Hajj this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the pilgrimage could be canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

In February, the kingdom made the extraordinary decision to close the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to foreigners due to the virus, a step not even taken during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide. .







Nizamuddin Tablighi Jama’at meets: FIR filed against six, 617 admitted to hospitals



Six people, Maulana Saad, Dr. Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus and Mohd Salman named in the FIR in Markaz, Nizamuddin case. Markaz was vacated around 3:30 am today, it had around 2,100 people and it took five days to vacate the place.

Of 2,361 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, 617 were admitted to hospitals and quarantined: Delhi MP CM Manish Sisodia.







From vaccines to ventilators, India and the USA. USA Strengthen their ties in the fight against Covid-19



Authorities say both countries are looking for ways to work together for vaccine development. India’s strength lies in its long experience in treating infectious diseases. The second problem is the approval of the US FDA. USA For the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for patients with Covid.

Fake news spurs exodus of worrying migrants: SC



On Tuesday, the Supreme Court expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the Union and state governments to prevent the spread of Covid-19 “at this stage”, but expressed serious concern about the false news on social media, electronic and releases causing mass exodus of migrant workers from the cities to their villages.

“The migration of large numbers of workers working in the cities was triggered by the panic created by the false news that the blockade would continue for more than three months. Such panic-driven migration has caused immeasurable suffering to those who believed and they acted on that news. In fact, some have lost their lives in the process. Therefore, it is not possible for us to ignore this threat of false news, whether by electronic, print or social media, “he added. the court.

Coronavirus: Trump warns the United States is headed for “two very, very painful weeks”



President Donald Trump warned Tuesday of a “very painful” two weeks as the United States struggles with a surge in coronavirus that the White House warns could kill up to 240,000 Americans. “These will be two very painful, very painful weeks,” Trump said at a White House press conference. Trump described the pandemic as “a plague.”





Governments rush to curb the spread as hundreds of Tablighi encounter symptoms



Government authorities are tackling a logistical nightmare as they try to map the movements of thousands of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in late February and early March in New Delhi and then dispersed, with many bringing the new coronavirus to states across the globe. length and width of India.

The magnitude of the task is immense: three southern states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, were trying to track down at least 2,500 people, many of whom had tested positive for Covid-19.

New test kits probably in 2 months: ICMR



India is likely to start manufacturing new serological diagnostic test kits in the next two months, as much progress has been made after the virus was isolated by research agencies, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said. .



The ICMR chief said that once the virus has been isolated, it helps to carry out research to develop diagnostic kits, drugs and vaccines, and India is working in that direction.





Exodus of migrants stopped to save villages: Government



The Center informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that there is a possibility that 3 out of 10 people who move from cities to rural areas carry the coronavirus.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta told a CJI S A Bobde bank and Judge L Nageswar Rao that so far 28 lakh people have been examined at airports and seaports. Up to 3.5 lakh people are being monitored, he said.

The SG said that nearly 22.88 lakh of migrant workers, the poor and daily gamblers receive food and shelter from governments after being detained en route to their places of origin in various states.