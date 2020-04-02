Coronavirus in Dharavi: 56 years dies in Dharavi after testing positive for Covid-19 | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old man from Dharavi, who tested positive for coronavirus infection, died during treatment at Sion Hospital on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, test reports from the patient had confirmed that he was suffering from Covid-19.

The patient had complained of fever on March 23 and had visited a local doctor for a checkup. Later, on March 26, he was admitted to the Sion Hospital with respiratory problems. The patient had no travel history. He ran a clothing store and lived in an SRA building in Dharavi. The BMC has also begun the process of evaluating family members.

Meanwhile, the entire building where the patient lived, has been marked as a containment area with police also deputies. Entry and exit to residents will be restricted, civic officials said.

The building has 308 floors and 91 stores.

