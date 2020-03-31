Nizamuddin Dargah: Nizamuddin Disaster of Delhi; How Covid-19 spread from here | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In the first week of March, the Jamaigh Tablighi held a religious congregation at the New Delhi headquarters. More than 1,000 people participated. Some of the participants, including high-ranking preachers, had come from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where Covid-19 had already spread.

After attending the congregation, the participants went to various states. Some of them later developed symptoms of Covid-19, but that went unnoticed until a 65-year-old Jammu and Kashmiri resident died on Thursday.

Later, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, states where the participants had visited, also reported cases linked directly or indirectly to the congregation.

Overall, as of Monday, 20 people in all states who were linked to the congregation had been confirmed positive for Covid-19 and as many as 1,000 are under surveillance for symptoms of the disease.

Nine Indians in attendance, six in Telengana and one in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and J&K, died from the disease.

About Tablighi Jamaat headquarters

The four-story building, known as Banglewali Masjid, is located near the Dargah of Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya and the Ghalib Academy in Nizamuddin West, south Delhi. It is a tall building with a narrow iron gate for the entrance. Wide open, it reveals a mini colony: a large pool (wuzukhana) where people prepare for religious discourse, crowded rooms, a huge kitchen, and shoemakers. The first floor has a large hall with thousands of people sitting there to listen to the preaching of an old man.

On Monday, the sources said, nearly a thousand people were present at the building, many of them from other countries.

Delhi Facts

Of the 25 cases reported in Delhi on Monday, 18 were those who attended the congregation. This includes two foreign citizens.

About 300 people directly or indirectly involved with the congregation are under observation at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Dazzling lapses

* The Tablighi Jamaat event was stopped only after the lock went into effect. Before that, the authorities did not take steps to prevent people from gathering in large numbers.

* Nothing done to scan foreigners and visitors for traces of Covid-19.

* The alarm did not sound even after people who attended the event became ill in other states.

* There are no established medical camps to scan area residents.

What is the Delhi corporation doing?

Team of 54 deployed workers and oil tankers; 30,000 liters of used disinfectants.

Screening camp set up in front of Tablighi Jamaat headquarters to monitor people with symptoms.

The challenges

More than 20,000 residents in the area; large numbers of people from all over the country visit the Sufi shrine of Nizamuddin

Narrow and congested lanes

Tracing contact more difficult because of the huge floating population in the sanctuaries.

What are the police doing?

* Complete cordoned off area; only authorized and sanitary personnel can enter or exit

* List of people who stayed in guesthouses or dorms being scanned

* Drones pressed into service, locals asked to stay indoors

