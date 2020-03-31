Nizamuddin coronavirus: Maulana, who chaired the Nizamuddin Markaz meeting, was booked for violating government orders | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

More about Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Delhi police hired the cleric, who led a large religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, on Tuesday for violating government orders not to organize public gatherings and maintaining social distance to contain the COVID outbreak. -19, said the official.The markaz (center) in the South Delhi neighborhood organized a Tabligh-e-Jamaat from March 1 to 15, and at least 2,000 people, including foreigners and Indians from across the country, attended the meeting. On Sunday night, many residents of the center began showing symptoms of COVID-19, and the police and paramilitaries closed the area, but authorities fear a possible spread of the virus.

The Telangana government said Monday night that six people who attended the congregation died from the virus.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 24 people who participated in Jamaat tested positive and more than 440 residing in the Markaz were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the disease.

Delhi police officials said Maulana Saad, from the center of Nizamuddin, has been booked under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating government orders on the management of the markaz in relation with social, political or religious gatherings.

Markaz Nizamuddin, the Jamaat international headquarters for almost 100 years, said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the “Janta curfew” on March 22, they suspended ongoing programs, but large numbers of people were trapped. there due to the closure of the transport. services.

On video: COVID-19: Various states across the country under radar after Nizamuddin religious congregation