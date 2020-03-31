Kurnool reports first case of positive crown | Vijayawada News
Tirupati: Kurnool reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in AP to 14.
A 23-year-old rail gang member who was staying in the town of Nosam near the Kurnool-Kadapa border was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday.
According to district collector G Veerapandiyan, the patient visited his hometown in Rajasthan and returned a week ago by train and bus. On his return, the patient suffered from fever and headaches. He first approached a primary health center and then the government hospital in Nandyal.
He was admitted to the government general hospital in Kurnool on March 24. Swab samples were sent for testing in Anantapur and Tirupati and tested positive on Saturday.
Collector G Veerapandiyan said that a 3 km area inside the patient’s home in Nosam village was designated as a containment zone and a 7 km area was declared a Covid-19 buffer zone. tnn
