Crown Cases in India: National Search for Nizamuddin Dargah Attendees | India News

NEW DELHI: Up to 227 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Union health ministry said Tuesday. So far, a total of 1,251 cases have been reported, including 32 deaths.

The government said the three new deaths have been reported from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s a look at the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India and around the world:

Blockades may have saved 59,000 lives in Europe: study





Strict containment measures could have saved up to 59,000 lives in 11 European countries that are fighting the spread of the new coronavirus, experts in Britain say.



Based on their model on the number of deaths recorded by COVID-19, researchers at Imperial College London said that most of the countries they observed had likely dramatically slowed down the speed at which the virus spreads.



Using the experiences of countries with the most advanced epidemics, such as Italy and Spain, the study compared actual death rates with an estimate of what would have happened without measures such as school closings, event cancellations, and lockouts.

Russia’s leading coronavirus doctor tests positive

The head of the Moscow main

coronavirus The hospital that met with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago tested positive, state television reported Tuesday.

Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a hazardous materials suit.

Nizamuddin religious congregation: States seek

Attendees to the event

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal said 1,548 people were evacuated from Nizamudddin markaz (center) of which 441 were hospitalized after showing symptoms of coronavirus. The prime minister said that 1,107 people, who attended the religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, were quarantined.



He said that of 97 coronavirus cases in the city, 24 were those who participated in the congregation earlier this month.



Assam: Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has the list of 299 people who were present at and around the access point near Masjid in Nizamuddin in Delhi, and alerted district administrations to find out if they have returned.



Himachal Pradesh: Seventeen people from Himachal Pradesh attended the congregation organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in New Delhi, a state police spokesman said.



Bijnour: UP: Eight Indonesian Islamic preachers, who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital, were found in a mosque in the Nagina block of the Bijnour district and were detained by police, officials said.



Telangana: The Telangana administration estimates that more than 1,000 people from the state could have attended a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area of ​​the national capital, a senior official said, adding that the search is underway to identify those who entered. contact them. The government had said Monday that the six people who attended the congregation between March 13-15 were killed by the coronavirus.



Andhra Pradesh: More than half of the 40 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh reportedly have a link to the Tablighi Jamaat and attended their congregation in New Delhi between March 13-15.



Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered officials to quarantine more than 100 people from the state who had participated in a religious congregation in Delhi



Gujarat: Gujarat police said that some people from the state had attended the Islamic congregation in

Nizamuddin in delhi



Uttar Pradesh: The state government said 157 people attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi, claiming that most of them have been traced.

Flying squads to conduct door-to-door surveys in Mumbai





Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray said flying squads have been established in the 227 municipal neighborhoods of Mumbai to conduct a door-to-door study as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The step has been taken in view of the high population density in Mumbai, where there is more chance of the disease spreading compared to other districts.

Thackerey said Worli Koliwada has been declared the “containment area” and that residents have been prohibited from moving.

Fake News Circulation: Most Troubled Point: SG to SC on Covid-19 Burst



The attorney general told the Supreme Court that the most problematic point in the fight against Covid-19 is the circulation of fake news. The CJI-led bank told the government to initiate criminal proceedings against those who indulged in false news.

To counter the fake news, SG said the Center is setting up a chat window under a separate unit headed by a joint secretary at the health ministry and includes senior health experts and doctors from AIIMS and other hospitals to answer queries. of citizens so that they do not trust incorrect information.

3 out of 10 people who move from cities to rural areas may be infected: from downtown to SC



The Center tells SC that there is a possibility that 3 out of 10 people moving from cities to rural areas are carrying the Corona virus. He says he has so far examined 28 lakh people at airports and seaports. Up to 3.5 lakh people are under supervision, SG Tushar Mehta told SC banking led by CJI SA Bobde.







Nearly 300 foreigners who attended the Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions



India is likely to blacklist some 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but who attended an Islamic congregation in Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Tablighi meeting in Nizamuddin: 24 positive results



Twenty-four people who attended the Jamaat event in Nizamuddin tested positive. The government is not sure of the number, but an estimated 1,500 to 1,700 people had gathered in the Markaz building. The Delhi health minister said 1,033 people have been evacuated so far, of which 334 have been sent to the hospital and 700 to the quarantine center.

More than 20,000 houses marked as ‘domestic quarantine’ in Delhi: Lieutenant Governor



The Delhi government marked more than 20,000 houses as “domestic quarantine” in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal said.

Five new cases of coronavirus reported from Maharashtra



Five new cases of Maharashtra coronavirus have been reported. Of the five new cases, four have been reported from Mumbai and one has been reported from Pune. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 230.

Those in house quarantine in Karnataka ordered to send selfies every hour to the government



Suspects and patients with home quarantined coronaviruses will have to submit their selfies on Quarantine Watch, a mobile app developed by the Karnataka government revenue department to track isolated people. The government warned quarantined people that they would be sent to mass quarantine centers if they violated the rule.







Ballot boxes in Wuhan raise new questions about the number of coronaviruses in China



The long lines and piles of ash urns greeting the relatives of the deceased at funeral homes in Wuhan are raising questions about the true scale of coronavirus victims at the epicenter of the outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control your contention narrative.

Another death in West Bengal, number of state deaths at 3



Another coronavirus patient died in West Bengal, bringing the total number of people who died from Covid-19 to three.

In Maharashtra, five new cases of coronavirus were reported, one in Mumbai, two in Pune and Buldhana. The state’s count of infected patents is now 225, the state health department reported.

A coronavirus vaccine in 18 months? Experts urge to verify reality



As global cases exceed 750,000, governments, investors, and the public are closely watching the fast-paced race to deliver coronavirus vaccines that could prevent future infections. But getting there is far from easy. Most vaccines go through years of testing before hitting the market; 12 to 18 months would be extremely fast.

10 deaths, 300 hospitalizations linked to Tablighi Jamaat are found in Delhi’s Nizamuddin



In a sudden outbreak and the detection of multiple cases of coronavirus, the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin West has become an access point, alarming health authorities. This month he had hosted a congregation attended by followers from abroad and from India. Nine Indians in attendance, six in Telengana and one in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and J&K, died from the disease.

At least one foreign citizen, a Filipino, has died and 19 foreigners, followers of this Islamic missionary movement, have tested positive for Covid-19 across the country so far.

Twenty-four people who were present at Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest update.

You can now book a Covid-19 trial online in Mumbai



Mumbai residents can now book Covid-19 tests online through Practo. The digital healthcare platform has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct screening tests. The trial costs 4,500 rupees and can be booked on Practo and on the Thyrocare websites. The report will be made available to patients on the Practo website within 24-48 hours after sample collection.

The Ministry of Road Transport extends the validity of all vehicle documents until June 30



In a great relief to owners of individual vehicles and 1.2 crore trucks, who are traveling in India with essential goods, the Ministry of Road Transport has extended the validity of all required documents for vehicles from March 31 to 30 June.

The death toll from the US coronavirus. USA Beat 3,000 on the deadliest day



In a grim new milestone marking the spread of the virus, total deaths in the United States reached 3,017, including at least 540 on Monday, and reported cases rose to more than 163,000. Hospitals in the New York City area have been overrun with patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Officials have appealed for volunteer health care workers.

“India still in the local broadcast stage”



The Covid-19 outbreak in India remains in the ‘local transmission’ stage and any evidence of ‘community transmission’ will be shared with the public so that the level of alert can be raised, the government said, seeking to calm speculation about a spread. broader virus.

“It is only local transmission in the country. If there is a community broadcast, we will be the first to inform you, as we would like to broadcast it to the community through you (media) to increase the level of alertness and management of Covid-19 at the field level “, Ministry of Health Deputy Secretary Lav Agarwal said.



Coronavirus epidemic ‘far from over’ in Asia: WHO



The coronavirus epidemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region, and current measures to curb the spread of the virus are buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community broadcasts, an official said Tuesday. WHO official. Even with all measures, the risk of transmission in the region will not go away as long as the pandemic continues, the WHO said.

Government has crore war chest of Rs 60,000 in disaster funds



The Center has a war chest of more than Rs 60 billion to combat the Covid-19 pandemic: Rs 30 billion is already available from the State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF), while a similar amount for fiscal year 2020-21 toward disaster relief and mitigation. This is in addition to contributions received in the Prime Minister’s aid fund.

21 lakh PPE kits ordered, 60,000 supplied to hospitals: Center



The Health Ministry said Monday it has placed orders for 21 overalls of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel dealing with Covid-19 patients from 11 national manufacturers, while around 60,000 PPE kits have already been purchased. and supplied to hospitals and health workers. across the country.

