Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cancel their romance? Find out | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been one of the most talked-about couples in B-town, and many fans await confirmation of their rumored December wedding. However, amid the anticipation and anticipation over the big fat wedding announcement, reports from the rounds have claimed that the couple have quit after two years of dating.

A romance that was triggered on Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra” sets is said to have had a tragic ending for unknown reasons. In fact, one report claimed that Ranbir’s “cold demeanor” towards Alia was allegedly the cause of the couple’s cancellation of their romance.

However, when ETimes contacted sources close to the couple, he was happy to dismiss these claims saying: “These reports are unfounded and false. You can all be sure that Ranbir and Alia are very much in love and together. ”



These rumors allegedly arose after the Bollywood hunk was visibly absent during Alia’s recent birthday celebrations. The actress shared a ton of photos and videos of her having the best time of her life with her gang and sisters. From sharing photos of the pool to cool Tic Tok videos, and even one of her cutting her many birthday cakes, Alia gave fans a good look at everything she was up to on her special day.

Although Ranbir Kapoor was nowhere to be seen in the photos and videos of the big party, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni sent warm greetings. While Neetu wrote ‘aww adorable happy birthday’ in a post shared by Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, Riddhima shared a retroactive click of Alia with the Kapoor family and wrote, ‘Happy birthday, tenderness.’

In December, the two are reportedly going to have a busy month, considering they have the release of “Brahmastra” and are rumored to be getting married in an intimate winter wedding.

