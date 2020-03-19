Covid-19 patient ends life at Safdarjung hospital, Delhi-NCR cases rise to 19 | India News

India Top Headlines

DELHI / GURGAON / NOIDA: An alleged Covid-19 patient who was under observation at Safdarjung Hospital allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the hospital building on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, two new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Delhi and one of each was detected in Noida and Gurgaon on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Delhi-NCR to 19 so far.

Police say the 23-year-old was admitted to the hospital around 9 p.m. and he was transferred to the quarantine room in the hospital’s Super Specialties Block (SSB) building. The incident occurred around 9:15 pm when the guards heard a thud and rushed to the patio where they found him lying in a pool of blood. He was found to have been referred to the hospital from the IGI airport after he complained of a headache while being checked on the runway. He had arrived on an Air India flight.

Police say the man had been in Sydney for the past year and had come to India to visit relatives at SBS Nagar in Punjab. Work in a private company. He was due to travel to his hometown from Delhi on Thursday morning. The police recovered their mobile phones and some suitcases that were seized. Members of his family have been informed of the incident.

Sources say the body could not be removed from the scene for a long time as doctors advised employees to keep a distance of more than 5 meters from the body until the virus was scanned. His family members in Punjab are heading to Delhi. The body was transferred to the Safdarjung morgue late at night. Safdarjung Hospital is one of the nodal centers for the quarantine of suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

Delhi government officials said 10 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the state to date, including two cases confirmed on Wednesday. One of them, a 22-year-old woman from North Delhi, returned from London on March 14, while the other, a 38-year-old woman from East Delhi, had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10.

In Sector 41 of Noida, a 26-year-old man who had returned from Indonesia earlier this month tested positive. A 22-year-old woman, Gurgaon, received a positive result from the National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC), but her reports are awaiting NIV, Pune.

As of now, there were four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Noida and three in Gurgaon. Gurgaon’s patient is a resident of Palam Vihar, who had just returned from London. She was admitted to a quarantine center on Tuesday, and members of her family have been monitored after NCDC reports arrived on Wednesday.

“We have information that there are three positive cases in the city so far. But we still have to receive a confirmation from NIV, Pune, about the third case, ”said Rajiv Arora, the additional chief secretary of Haryana (health).

Arora, who was recently in town to oversee preparedness, ordered the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to form a subcommittee to integrate private and government medical facilities to address the situation. He asked the medical director to establish a center where people can obtain masks. “These masks will be made of cotton and bandage and can be disinfected,” he added.

Arora also noted that ICMR would decide on the private laboratories that could carry out the Covid-19 tests. “Currently, we have two testing laboratories in Haryana: PGI Rohtak and Khanpur Medical College in Sonepat,” he added.

He appealed to people to behave responsibly. “We only follow the guidelines of the central government. People should not overload them with misinformation, “said Arora.

In Noida, samples were collected from the 26-year-old man on March 8 and reports came in Wednesday morning. He has now been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while his wife has been kept in isolation at home. Your samples would also be tested. Members of Sector-41 RWA said the couple stayed as tenants in a two-story building. His landlord, his wife and their three children were also advised to take the test.

Anil Khanna, president of RWA, said the patient’s owner had told him that they had not been in contact with the couple in the past 15 days. “We have also sent notices that other people who may have been in contact with the couple should also be monitored,” Khanna said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has deployed 56 teams for door-to-door surveillance and gathering details of those with a recent travel history. “He is a 26-year-old man who lives with his wife. He has been sent to GIMS for further treatment, ”said Dr. Anurag Bhargava, the medical director.

Dr. RK Gupta, director of GIMS, said the condition of the 26-year-old man and that of the other two who tested positive Tuesday is stable.

According to the guidelines, a team from the district’s administration and health department toured the town of Sector 41 later on Wednesday and conducted door-to-door surveillance of all houses within a 3 km radius.

In addition to this sector, the areas around an office in Sector 80 where a Delhi resident and his colleague tested positive were disinfected on Wednesday. Similar drives were carried out in sectors 78 and 100.

