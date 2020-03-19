Covid-19: “Ibuprofen can make Covid worse, use Paracetamol” | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: People who show symptoms of the new coronavirus should refrain from taking the anti-inflammatory drug Ibuprofen and use paracetamol instead. This claim by the French Minister of Health received the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts from the UN health agency said Tuesday they were “investigating this to give further guidance.”

“In the meantime, we recommend using paracetamol and not ibuprofen as self-medication. That’s important, “said one expert. He added that if ibuprofen had been” prescribed by a professional, then, of course, that depends on them. ”

A recent study published in the medical journal The Lancet hypothesized that an enzyme powered by anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen could facilitate and worsen Covid-19 infection. This was followed by a warning from French health minister Veran, who advised Covid-19 suspects to refrain from using the commonly prescribed and over-the-counter medication for fever, pain and inflammation.

“In case of fever, take paracetamol,” wrote the minister, stressing that patients who are already being treated with anti-inflammatory drugs should consult their doctors.

Acetaminophen should be taken strictly according to the recommended dose, because too much can damage the liver.

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected around two lakhs of people worldwide and killed more than 7,800. It is known to cause fever, dry cough, and difficulty breathing in most patients, but in some cases, involving the elderly and people with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, among others, it can lead to pneumonia and multiple illnesses. organic insufficiency leading to death.

There is no cure for the disease, and treatment consists primarily of symptomatic relief. Recently, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) suggested that lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-HIV drugs, could be used in adults who have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19 and who have complications such as : severe respiratory distress, very low blood pressure and new -organ dysfunction dysfunction. You have set parameters to decide how severe respiratory distress must be for the fixed dose combination to be used in a patient.

Similar parameters have also been corrected for other possible complications, over which the drug can be used to save patients.

According to ICMR experts, the inclusion of anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 was based on previous evidence on their effectiveness against the SARS and MERS coronaviruses that caused outbreaks in different parts of the world in 2002-03 and 2012, respectively, as well as docking studies carried out by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

