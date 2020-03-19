Coronavirus: the world may not be the same place after 2020

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: The recession is inevitable, the world could fall into a depression. It will not last weeks, but months. You go down not in thousands but in millions, if no action is taken. Amid a cascade of such fearsome headlines, there is also a setback: the coronavirus effect is exaggerated and normalcy will return sooner than expected. The economic recovery will be rapid and tremendous, releasing, in President Trump’s worlds, an accumulated energy in the markets. Panic will turn into euphoria. It is all a conspiracy to destroy the world economy and the capitalist model!

Between the two extremes, there is a gradual understanding that the world may not be the same place after 2020. From personal hygiene practices ranging from washing hands to shaking hands and maintaining a respectful and healthy personal distance to stricter border controls between nations, The coronavirus is changing the dynamics between nations and people, even between friends. It loomed early Tuesday when the United States and Canada said they were mutually agreeing to close their border, the world’s longest at nearly 9000 km, for non-essential travel, even as many European nations that had joined a single union began to close in the middle of the confusion. around the world on travel and health protocol in times of coronavirus.

In the United States, the government began implementing legislative and administrative measures unprecedented in its history, not even during September 11 or the 1987 and 2008 market crash that reserved it. From the start of a $ 1,000 monthly check to those with incomes under $ 65,000, to deferring tax collection to allowing doctors to practice across state lines, the government loosened the chains and regulations of the portfolio of the country, even while tightening restrictions on the social gathering to control the spread of the virus. Youth of the millennial generation were warned that previous assumptions that they are less vulnerable to Covid-19 are now questionable in light of the latest data from France and Italy. Young people could not only die, but also disproportionately affected the older generation, the government’s health czars announced.

Although anecdotal evidence from the field pointed to an irreparable shortage of poor-quality test kits and protocols in a country where privatized health services have long been viewed as predators and for profit, the administration began to deploy the military. to complement the private sector to face the increase. Naval hospitals called Mercy and Comfort were made civilian available in New York Harbor, and the military began deploying expeditionary hospitals, even as it advised people to delay elective medical procedures to prioritize coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, President Trump insisted that he had treated the “Chinese virus” seriously despite plentiful statements to the contrary, even as he narrowed the nomenclature that caused much concern among Asian-Americans (amid restaurant accounts. Chinese who suffer a loss of business even in takeaways). The idea that the crisis could last up to 18 months, with schools closed for months if not for the entire year, scared everyone from working parents to temporary workers who rely on daily and weekly paychecks for food and rent . Some experts warned that the economic effect could be more than the consequences of the collapse of September 11 and 2008 combined.

Amid a noticeable slowdown in the pace of life, gas prices began to drop below $ 2 per gallon (Rs 40 per liter) in much of the country, with the caveat that it could drop as much as $ 1 if the crisis continues and worsens. But then, no one would be going anywhere soon amid a global and local blockade.

