28 new cases from 10 states and UT, most in 1 day so far | India News

India Top Headlines

Up to 10 states and Union territories, from Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, reported new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the count in the country so far to 170. This is the highest number of states / UTs reporting new cases. in one day. The Union health ministry has confirmed 151 cases so far.

In what would be a worrying signal for health authorities battling the spread of the new coronavirus, 28 new cases were reported Wednesday from a large geographic area: eight from Telangana alone, three from Rajasthan and Karnataka, two from Delhi, UP and Maharashtra and one each from Haryana (Gurgaon), Ladakh, J&K and Tamil Nadu.

Of the eight cases in Telangana, seven were from a group of visiting Indonesians. The eighth was an Indian who had visited Scotland. In Rajasthan, a family of Jhunjhunu, husband, wife and three-year-old daughter, tested positive. They had returned from Italy on March 7.

In Lucknow, a junior physician posted to the coronavirus isolation ward at King George Medical University tested positive on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune has risen to 18, and one more person tested positive on Wednesday. The person had traveled to France and the Netherlands, returned to Mumbai on March 15, and had taken a taxi to Pune.

In Hyderabad, a British citizen tested positive, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana to six.

Uttar Pradesh recorded two new cases, one in Noida and Lucknow. The state’s count has increased to 17.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported that it is the fourth case of coronavirus, with a 67-year-old woman who had returned from Umrah in Saudi Arabia on March 16, testing positive on Wednesday. UT administration spokesman Rohit Kansal said the case was reported from the Khanyar area of ​​Srinagar. The patient has been placed in isolation and surveillance has been mounted around a 300-meter area in the neighborhood.

