The Association of Film Producers in India asks movies / TV shows to stop rolling from March 19 to 31 due to Covid-19

Considering the current outbreak of coronavirus, the Indian Film Producers Association has announced that it will stop filming for television shows, movies, commercials and web shows from March 19 to 31.

The entertainment agency called an urgent meeting on March 15 and unanimously decided to stop the shooting since health and safety are of utmost importance from now on.

The circular also thanks the Government of India for declaring a coronavirus medical emergency. Movie theaters, schools, universities and shopping malls will also be closed during the period mentioned above.



Present at the meeting on behalf of their respective associations were Ashoke Pandit (filmmaker, IFTDA president), JD Majethia (television producer and vice president, IFTPC), TP Agarwal (president, IMPPA), Ashok Dubey (general secretary, FWICE), Sangram Shirke (President, WIFPA), producers Tinu Verma, Pradip Singh and other guild executives.

All producers have been given three days to ask their units to fire anywhere in India or the world to return. JD Majethia said: “In the interest of the country, society and film workers, all associations of the Indian film industry have made the decision to close the filming of movies, television series and web programs across India from 19 to March 31, 2020 “.



IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said: “The Corona virus pandemic has spread worldwide and we have made the decision to close all outbreaks after a long meeting with all associations. All the associations and industries of India, north, south or any other region, accompany us in this decision ”.

Pandit further added: “We have given a three-day period to all producers so that they can request their units working anywhere in India or outside the country to return. It will also give broadcasters some time to think about their programming during the close of filming. The film industry takes the fight against COVID-19 very seriously. During closure, cleaning and sanitation will be implemented in sets. ”

FWICE Secretary-General Ashok Dubey said: “I represent 25 lakh workers and technicians working on daily wages. But there is nothing more important than life. We agree with the decision made by the producers’ body and we will also comply with the decision made on March 31. On March 5 we had published a circular on cleaning and sanitation at the filming locations. We have been visiting the sets to see if these things have been implemented or not. ”

