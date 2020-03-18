India Top Headlines

Texas Fighter Jet: Ministry of Defense sends Rs 37 billion agreement for 83 upgraded Texas aircraft to CCS for final approval | India News

NEW DELHI: The defense ministry paved the way for the acquisition of 83 Tejas Mark-1A indigenous fighter jets for the IAF of the defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at a cost of more than Rs 37,000 crore at the conclusion of contractual matters and of another kind.

With the Defense Procurement Council (DAC) chaired by defense Rajnath Singh clarifying the proposal, it will now be presented to the Cabinet Security Committee (CCS) for final approval. “This acquisition will be a huge boost for ‘Make in India’ as the aircraft is designed, developed and manufactured locally with the participation of various local suppliers in addition to HAL,” said an official.

TOI had reported last month that this largest deal in the indigenous military aviation sector had been finalized, with the overall cost of acquiring the 83 single-engine Texas fighters and their support package reduced to the price approved now from the start. RAL demanded Rs.56.5 billion after lengthy negotiations.

On Wednesday, the DAC also approved the acquisition of another Indigenous defense equipment for approximately Rs 1.3 billion, which included air fuses and double-dome simulators for British-origin Hawk advanced training aircraft.

But the main takeaway was the 83 Texas Mark-1A aircraft, whose deliveries will begin three years after the contract is signed, according to HAL. The IAF’s Flying Daggers squad in Sulur has so far included only 16 of the original 40 Texas Mark-1 fighters, who were scheduled for delivery in December 2016 under two contracts worth Rs 8,802 million rupees previously signed.

The 83 Texas Mark-1A fighters are slated to have 43 “enhancements” over Mark-1 jets to enhance maintenance capacity, the electronically scanned active array (AESA) radar to replace existing mechanical steering radar, refueling air-to-air, long-range BVR (beyond visual range) missiles and advanced electronic warfare to jam enemy radars and missiles.

Sources say flight tests for the Texas Mark-1A should be completed by 2022. After these 123 fighters, the IAF is also seeking to induce 170 Texas Mark-2 or MWF (medium-weight fighters) aircraft with more powerful engines and advanced. avionics

But it will take several years for the Texas Mark-2 and the indigenous stealth fifth-generation fighter jet called the Medium Advanced Fighter Jet (AMCA) to take years. For now, the IAF is relying on the first 123 Texas to increase the strength of its combat squadrons, which has been reduced to just 30 (each has 18 aircraft) when at least 42 are required for the necessary deterrence against Pakistan and China.

The first four Rafale fighters will, of course, land at Ambala Air Base in May this year, and the remainder 32 will follow in batches in April 2022 under the Rs 59,000 crore deal signed with France in September 2016. But the slow production rate of HAL’s Texas fighters’ house, as well as its protracted development saga, remain a major concern for the IAF.

It was in November 2016 that the DAC first approved the acquisition of the 83 Texas Mark-1A aircraft at a cost of Rs 49.797 crore. But HAL had responded with a quote of around Rs 56.5 crore, leading to lengthy cost negotiations.

