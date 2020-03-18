Nirbhaya: HC Junks Sentenced to Death Sentenced by Mukesh alleging that he was not in Delhi at the time of the crime | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court dismissed on Wednesday the petition of Mukesh Singh, one of four sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya Gangrape and murder case, who challenged a court order that rejected his claim that he was not in the national capital when the crime was committed on December 16, 2012.

Judge Brijesh Sethi said that various motives, such as Ram Singh, could not have driven the bus in which the crime was committed when he was disabled and that Mukesh was tortured in prison, who declared himself “frivolous” and that the intention was delay execution.

The higher court said that if Mukesh was tortured in prison, he had ample opportunity to raise the issue, especially when he met his relatives and this argument was being taken at this stage “only to delay the process.”

“These points should have been taken at the appropriate stage and at this late stage, the argument has only been raised with the intention of delaying the execution of the sentence,” the higher court said.

On March 5, a court of first instance issued new arrest warrants on March 20 at 5.30 a.m. of all those convicted in the case: Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

The higher court also said there was no reason to interfere with the “detailed and reasoned” order of the lower court.

He also said there was nothing on record to suggest that the trial in the case was flawed due to the concealment of any material evidence.

“Therefore, there is no weakness, illegality or irregularity in the order approved by the court of first instance,” the higher court said and dismissed Mukesh’s statement.

On Tuesday, the trial court dismissed his statement and asked the Council of the Indian Bar Association to give a proper sensitization exercise to his lawyer.

In upholding the lower court decision, the higher court said the statement was “devoid of any substance” and dismissed it.

A 23-year-old physical therapy intern, who became known as ‘Nirbhaya’ (intrepid), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight. .

Six people, including the four convicted and a minor, were named as defendants. Ram Singh, the sixth defendant, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar prison days after the trial in the case began.

The minor was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

