Man suspected of coronavirus commits suicide by jumping from Safdarjung Hospital building: Police | Delhi News

NEW DELHI: A man suspected of being infected with a coronavirus allegedly killed himself by jumping from the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, shortly after airport authorities admitted him to the facility, police said.

Airport authorities took the man on suspicion of coronavirus and immediately put him in the isolation room, hospital sources said.

Their samples had been taken and sent for analysis, they said, adding that reports are expected.

They forced the isolation room open and jumped from the seventh floor of the building, they said.

