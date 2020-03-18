Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: SC Issues 24-Hour Notice To Kamal Nath Government On Floor Test | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a 24-hour notice to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh about a petition filed by former CM Shivraj Chouhan seeking immediate floor evidence in the state legislature.

A bank of Judge DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said that, in view of the urgency of the case, the Kamal Nath government should respond Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Sixteen congressional MLAs, who have submitted their resignations, also submitted a request to be a party to the petition and told the court that they are in no way under any pressure as the Kamal Nath government alleges.

Earlier today, MLA rebel congressman Govind Singh Rajput, at a press conference, stated that Madhya Pradesh, CM Kamal Nath, does not even give lawmakers 15 minutes to discuss issues related to their constituencies. He also claimed that the group of rebel lawmakers was not held captive.

On Monday, Chouhan sought an urgent address from the top court to the president to conduct a floor test, as the latter postponed it to March 26.

The BJP approached the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, which was triggered by the departure of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The petitioners said they are approaching the trial court as respondents, the Madhya Pradesh president and prime minister, have violated constitutional principles and have deliberately and intentionally challenged the instructions issued by the governor on March 14, demanding that the chief minister demonstrate his majority. on the floor of the Madhya Pradesh legislature.

