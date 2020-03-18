Latest news about coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi’s first coronavirus patient makes a full recovery | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The first Covid-19 patient from the capital, a 45-year-old man from Mayur Vihar Phase II, has fully recovered from the viral infection. He was released from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday, a source said.

The 45-year-old man had returned from Italy on February 22. He interacted with several people and even threw a birthday party for his son at the Hyatt hotel before he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and isolated in a hospital on March 2.

Officials from the Delhi government’s public health department, who have been tasked with tracking down all possible contacts of positive cases, said they managed to locate 105 people, 41 from Delhi and 64 from outside the city, who entered in contact with the man before being isolated.

“A total of 19 samples were sent for testing based on risk stratification and none of the contacts required hospital isolation,” said an official.

She said that the successful recovery of the Covid-19 patient from Delhi should give some hope to people feeling stressed by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. “People need to understand that the virus causes mild illness in 80% of patients. Only the elderly and people with underlying diseases like diabetes and heart disease are at high risk of developing serious complications, “the official said.

To date, Delhi has reported seven cases of Covid-19, including one case reported on Saturday. The patient is a resident of Rajasthan and an evacuee from Italy who was quarantined in the Manesar camp, the state government said.

A Covid-19 death was also reported from the city. A 68-year-old woman, who had a history of diabetes and hypertension, had recently tried the new coronavirus. She died on Friday.

The union health ministry, in a late-night statement, stated: “The death of a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi (mother of a confirmed case of Covid-19) is confirmed to have been caused due to morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). It has also tested positive for Covid-19 “.

Previously, on March 10, a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi in northern Karnataka had died with symptoms of Covid-19. Test results on Thursday confirmed that he was positive for the new coronavirus, turning the man in his 70s with a history of travel to the country’s first Covid-19 death. Across India, 84 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, including 17 foreigners. Of this, 10 have recovered and have been discharged, authorities said.