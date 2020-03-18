Hangman performs fictitious execution of Nirbhaya rape convicts | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Hangman Pawan carried out a fictitious execution of the four death row inmates in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case in the Tihar prison on Wednesday, two days before their scheduled execution on March 20, authorities said.

Pawan had arrived from Meerut on Tuesday and carried out the mock execution to test the ropes, which will be used to hang the four convicts, they said.

On March 5, a court of first instance issued new arrest warrants for March 20 at 5.30 a.m., such as the execution date of Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

The death sentence was deferred three times before.

A 23-year-old physical therapy intern, who became known as ‘Nirbhaya’ (intrepid), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight. .

Six people, including the four convicted and a minor, were named as defendants.

Ram Singh, the sixth defendant, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar prison days after the trial began in the case, while the minor was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

