Bihar: Wife of convict in Nirbhaya case seeks divorce | Patna News

PATNA / AURANGABAD: Only three days remain for the execution of the death sentence against Akshay Kumar Singh, alias Akshay Thakur and other convicts in the Nirbhaya case, his wife of 29 years, Punita Devi, has filed for divorce in a court of law. family in Aurangabad in Bihar. Akshay and three other convicts will be hanged on March 20 in connection with the Nirbhaya rape and group murder case.

Punita, the mother of a nine-year-old boy, filed for divorce with Aurangabad Family Court Chief Judge Ram Lal Sharma on Monday. In her petition, Punita said she does not want to live as a widow for the rest of her life after the hanging of her 36-year-old husband.

Akshay, a native of Karma Lahang village, under the Tandwa police station in Aurangabad district, is currently housed in the Tihar prison in Delhi. Punita’s legal adviser, Mukesh Kumar Singh, said the court set March 19 as the next hearing date on the divorce petition. Citing Section 13 (2) (II) of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, the lawyer said: “A woman has the legal right to file for divorce from her husband after the latter’s conviction on charges of rape.”

According to the divorce petition, Akshay married Punita from the village of Gango, under the Pipratand police station in Palamu district, in neighboring Jharkhand, on May 29, 2010. The couple was blessed with a son. , Priyanshu, on July 4, 2011. Akshay, who was working at a private firm in New Delhi at the time of the marriage, used to visit his hometown from time to time.

Punita said the idea of ​​seeking a divorce came to mind after Akshay was found guilty in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case and death orders were subsequently issued against him. Even the last ray of hope ended after the rejection of the Indian President’s request for mercy. “Now I don’t want to live as a rapist’s widow for the rest of my life. So I have moved the petition for divorce,” she said.

Although the petition was filed on March 12, the court dealt with the matter on March 16 and listed the case for the next hearing on March 19. When asked if it was another tactic to suspend the execution of the execution scheduled for March 20, the lawyer said it is not. “My client has moved the court for natural justice,” he said.

The court is likely to issue a notice to Akshay on March 19, when the case would be brought to a hearing. In addition to Akshay, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma have received capital punishment in the case.

(The identity of the victim has not been revealed to protect his privacy according to the directives of the Supreme Court in cases related to sexual assault)

