Bangalore: Man receives his wife’s porn video days before his first night | Bengaluru News

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old newly married Bengali resident filed a police complaint seeking action against his wife, after he received a video showing her in a compromising position with another man two days before he consummated his marriage.

Sandesh (name changed), a resident of Subramanyanagar, said he married Sonia (name changed) from Chikkamagaluru on November 24, 2019 in Hassan. They had been engaged in June. Sandesh works with a private company, while Sonia is a government employee.

Sandesh said he spent Rs 1.2 lakh for the engagement and Rs 7.6 lakh for the marriage. Her first night was scheduled for December 15.

“On the night of December 13, I received on Facebook Messenger photographs of my wife enjoying explicit sexual acts with another man. A mobile number was provided with the images. I dialed the number and the person on the other side introduced himself as Ramesh (name changed), who said that he and Sonia had a relationship for seven years, ”Sandesh said in his complaint.

According to Sandesh, Ramesh claimed that he and Sonia continued their physical relationship even after their engagement on June 30, 2019. “Later, I received a porn video from Ramesh, showing him and Sonia sharing some intimate moments. Later, I received screenshots of the WhatsApp messages exchanged between Ramesh and Sonia on the nights of December 10 and 12. Sonia in one of the messages says that she likes Ramesh while her family members liked her. Also, Sonia says that she is ready to despise me, “said Sandesh’s complaint.

After receiving the porn videos, Ramesh, shocked by the projectile, filed a complaint with Hassan police in December 2019, seeking an investigation into the images and video. The police arrested Ramesh, who confessed to having had an affair with Sonia for seven years. I was deeply depressed by the events and my family members are still in shock, ”he said.

Woman suicide threat

According to Subramanyanagar police, Sandesh sought legal intervention to demonstrate that Sonia was having an affair and cheated on him by withholding the information, while her parents were also aware of their daughter’s relationship.

Sandesh claimed that Sonia’s maternal uncle threatened him not to go to the police. “Sonia threatens to commit suicide after leaving a note, accusing Sandesh and her family of inciting her to commit suicide,” the author said.

According to the Sandesh statement, the police have registered a case under sections 406 of IPC (abuse of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“It is a complicated case since we do not have much freedom to investigate. With the help of images and video evidence, we have to demonstrate that Sonia cheated on Sandesh. We have approached a legal adviser for clarity,” said an investigating officer.

