Akhilesh Yadav: Palm reader told me that SP will win 350 seats in the 2022 UP elections | India News

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said Sunday that a palm reader had recently predicted that he would win 350 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2022 and claimed that if he votes for power, his government will conduct a caste census.

BJP State Chief Swatantradev Singh compared Yadav to ‘Mungerilal’ for his statement, saying that the Samajwadi Party’s claim to win the 2022 election will remain a dream.

Speaking to journalists here at the party office, the former prime minister of Uttar Pradesh said: “While traveling to Delhi on a flight, a person saw my palms and told me that if I work hard, I will form the next government winning 350 seats. ”

“I have decided that we will win one more seat of 350 … Together we will win 351 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections,” he added.

Beating the ruling BJP, Yadav said that if the saffron party can win 300 seats in the state by spreading lies, the SP can win 351 seats by working honestly.

“If the BJP can spread lies and win 300 seats, then through our honest work we can win 351 seats. We will definitely do it,” he said.

In 2017 assembly polls, the BJP-led NDA won 325 seats with 48.7 percent votes, the SP won 47 seats with 21.8 percent votes, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats with 22.2 percent votes.

Yadav further said that if the Center does not conduct a caste census, the SP will conduct it in Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2022 Assembly polls.

“What is the reason that they (BJP) are not going to a caste census? A number of problems in society will be solved if it is done … We are going to devise a way for each community to have resources allocated from according to your population size, “he said.

In reaction to Yadav’s claim, the head of UP BJP said: “Akhilesh Yadav is oblivious to the fundamental reality. His claim to pocket 351 seats is ‘Mungerilal ka sapna’ (dream) that will never come true as he indulges in politics. of dynasty, appeasement, corruption and lawlessness. People will not vote for him. ”

“Despite repeated efforts to form caste-based alliances from 2014 to 2019, and still being rejected by the public, the SP chief cannot accept the fact that people have rejected caste, dynasty and corruption policies” , said.

Mungerilal was the main character in the popular show, ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’, in Doordarshan in the 1990s. The show was about an employee who is bullied by his boss in the office and his wife at home. Her escape from her unpleasant world is daydreaming where she takes revenge on her boss and also goes out with her pretty colleague.

Attacking Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said Yadav: “Yogi does not like the country’s Constitution that ensures the rights of Dalits and those belonging to the private and backward sectors of society. The BJP is attacking the Constitution”.

On the next third anniversary of the Adityanath government, Yadav claimed that Uttar Pradesh was falling behind in terms of providing quality education and health services, while corruption was rampant in the half-day meal scheme.

Responding to a question about the recent phone conversation with Adityanath, Yadav said: “I told him (Adityanath) that false cases have been registered against the SP leader, Azam Khan.”

To frame the SP MP, the district magistrate and police superintendent were carefully selected, Yadav alleged.

“The district magistrate wanted an extension of service, which he got as a reward by targeting Azam Khan,” Akhilesh said. Currently Khan, his lawmaker wife Tazeen Fatma and their son MLA Abdullah Azam are being held in Sitapur prison in the case of the false birth certificate.

The case relates to two birth certificates from Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave an incorrect birth date when filing his nomination documents for the 2017 assembly elections.

Abdullah’s election was overturned by the Allahabad High Court last December and the UP Legislative Assembly also disqualified him as a member and declared his Suar seat in Rampur vacant.

In recent years, Khan has also faced charges of land grabbing around Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, where he is chancellor.

According to BJP sources, Adityanath had called Yadav to draw his attention to the alleged protest by SP workers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Allahabad last month.

“I have told my party men not to interrupt any BJP programs, but I want to tell the BJP that it should stop sending intelligence detectives at my press conference and in the vicinity of my home,” Yadav said.

In the recent Delhi riots, the SP President said: “It appears that the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, is angry with Yogi Adityanath. The Union’s Interior Minister said 300 people from the UP had come to spread the violence (in Delhi). This statement is quite significant. ”



Yadav also stated that his party will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and will only support the winning candidates.

As regards the elections in West Bengal, the strategy will be prepared in consultation with the party’s vice president, Kiranmoy Nanda, he said.

Meanwhile, several BSP leaders, including former MP Balihari Babu, former Minister Tilak Chand Ahirwar, and former MLA members Feran Lal Ahirwar and Anil Ahirwar joined the SP.

The leaders claimed that due to the wrong policies of the BSP, they felt insulted and therefore decided to resign from the party.