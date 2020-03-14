india coronavirus: Corona infections across India hit 100, Maharashtra has most cases 31 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The count of people infected with the new coronavirus across the country reached 100, according to state reports, although the Union Interior Ministry set the number of official infections at 84. The upward increase was primarily the As a result of Maharashtra becoming the new heat zone, the jump in its infection counts from 19 to 31 in one day, making it the state with most cases. Kerala is 22 years old.

In addition to Maharashtra, there was a new positive case in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Kerala. The number of confirmed infected includes 10 people who were cured and two who died.

The Center announced, meanwhile, that it would treat the spread of Covid-19 as a “notified disaster” for the purpose of providing assistance to medical facilities under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The increasing number of infections prompted five more states to order closings on Saturday. West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa closed schools, colleges, movie theaters, auditoriums, pubs, gyms, and public pools for various periods. They also imposed bans on social gatherings, including weddings, birthday parties, and conventions. The move came a day after Kerala, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Manipur took similar steps.

Of the 12 new cases that emerged in Maharashtra on Saturday, five were in Pimpri-Chinchwad, two in Yavatmal and one in Mumbai, Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Kamothe, Kalyan and Nagpur. The numbers increased even as Maharashtra decided to close all air-conditioned shopping malls, schools, colleges, technical institutions and training classes across the state until March 31.

A 71-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected of having coronavirus infection died in Buldhana. However, Maharashtra’s health minister, Rajesh Tope, said it was a suspicious case and, since he had not tested positive, it would be incorrect to call it a death from coronavirus.

Mumbai reported its fifth case on Saturday, with the 64-year-old man’s son having a history of traveling to Dubai and a brief treatment at PD Hinduja Hospital with positive results. On Friday, the wife of the 63-year-old and older also tested positive. In addition to the son, three others, from Vashi, Kamothe and Kalyan, tested positive. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region now has nine cases.

Of the five new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, four were from those who had come into contact with the group of 40 who had traveled to Dubai, and whose members had tested positive earlier, while one person had returned from Thailand. The 59-year-old man who tested positive for Vashi had come from the Philippines, the Kamothe resident had traveled to Dubai with the group of 40, and the 37-year-old Kalyan patient had traveled to France and the United States. Civic officials said they were all receiving symptomatic treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.



In Maharashtra, there are a total of 15 cases in Pune / Pimpri-Chinchwad, 5 in Mumbai, 4 in Nagpur, 2 in Yavatmal and one in Panvel (Kamothe), Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Ahmednagar and Thane.

On Saturday, the Punjab government decided to close movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms from midnight on Saturday “until further orders.” Himachal Pradesh decided to request that educational institutions and movie theaters remain closed until March 31. However, the board exams will take place as scheduled. The Punjab government order also banned public gatherings, including sporting events, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions, until further orders as of midnight on March 14.

West Bengal closed all educational institutions from March 16 to 31. IIT-Kharagpur students living off-campus were asked to stay home and use the online facilities for classroom courses. IIM-Calcutta has postponed its call for April 4.

Goa’s government ordered the closure of schools, colleges, pubs, movie theaters, public pools, spas, boat cruises and casinos until March 31. The closing order is effective from Sunday at midnight. However, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels will remain open, said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, adding that the closing instructions were intended only for places where people gather indoors. The CM also urged tourists not to visit Goa as a precautionary measure.