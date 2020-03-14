Youth, 22, succumb to gunshots by former BJYM leader | Agra News

India Top Headlines

Agra: A 22-year-old youth, who was shot and seriously injured by former Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office official Vinay Varshney during a clash in the Babri Mandi area of ​​Aligarh last month, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Mohammad Tariq was injured during a clash that erupted between anti-CAA protesters and police on February 23.

Although police claimed that Tariq died on Friday, his family claimed that he had died on Wednesday, the day Varshney was arrested in connection with the alleged assassination attempt.

They alleged that the police concealed his death for two days.

A day earlier, the Aligarh administration had announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to members of the Tariq’a family, saying that their “treatment was very expensive”.

Authorities said Thursday that his condition was stable. They had revealed that Tariq’s lower body was paralyzed and that he had suffered a brain hemorrhage.

According to the FIR, Tariq was standing on the balcony of his home when he was hit by a bullet. He was admitted in critical condition at JN Medical College. According to his brother Shariq, Tariq received a gunshot wound to the stomach and was admitted to the ICU. He claimed that he was not allowed to meet him in the past few days.