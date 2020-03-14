The Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan film affected by the coronavirus outbreak; earns Rs 3.85 crore

India Top Headlines

Irrfan Khan’s comedy drama ‘Angrezi Medium’ has managed to collect Rs 3.85 crore on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, has opened to decent numbers according to the latest report from Box Office India.

‘Angrezi Medium’, which was expected to open around Rs 4.50 crore, lost ground in Delhi as the theaters remained closed. Not only the capital but the movie theaters in Jammu and Kerala also remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. With Rs 3.85 crore on its first day, the Irrfan film has managed to get the ninth highest opening of the year. The main opening days of 2020 are as follows:

1. Baaghi 3 – 17,34,00,000

2. Tanhaji: the warrior not sung – 13,08,00,000

3. Love Aaj Kal – 11,47,00,000

4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 8,72,00,000

5. Street Dancer 3 – 8,43,00,000

6. Malang – 6,48,00,000

7. Bhoot – 4,85,00,000

8. Chhapaak – 4.46.00,000

9. Angrezi Medium – 3,85,00,000



10. Jawaani Jaaneman – 2.88.00,000

Meanwhile, ‘Angrezi Medium’ director Homi Adajania recently visited social media to announce that his film will be re-released in India. He wrote: “At midnight, all theaters will close in India until the authorities warn us again. We will release Angrezi Medium again when it is safe to do so. Until then, stay safe and be kind to each other.”

Speaking about the ‘Angrezi Medium’ box office collections in an exclusive interview with ETimes, trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​had said the film’s collections will be affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Yes, it is affecting the box office collections of ‘Angrezi Medium’. Even ‘Baaghi 3’ may be working well in small centers and cities beyond the subways, but the subway collections have been affected. There is a terrifying scenario in this moment with news about the coronavirus everywhere, “he had said.

With multiple producers pressing for the release of their films for later dates to avoid box office losses and several states closing cinemas for the well-being of citizens, Irrfan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ will face a difficult time on the circuit domestic.

