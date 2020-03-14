North Carolina chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in Srinagar prison | India News

India Top Headlines

SRINAGAR: It was an emotional gathering when North Carolina President Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in the Srinagar sub-prison, where he has been detained for the past seven months.

Released on Friday after his detention under the strict Public Security Law (PSA) was revoked, former Prime Minister Farooq Abdullah drove from his residence to nearby Hari Nivas, where his son, also a former Prime Minister, has been in custody preventive since February 5 under the PSA. The two embraced warmly.

The 82-year-old leader had requested permission from the Jammu and Kashmir authority to see his son for the first time in seven months and were granted the same, authorities said, adding that the two were together for about an hour.

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and other leaders, including another Prime Minister and President of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, were detained on August 5 last year, the day the Center withdrew the special status of the previous state.

The president of the National Conference (NC) was booked under the PSA on September 15, while his son was booked hours before his six-month preventive detention period ended on February 5 of this year.