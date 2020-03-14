Neha Dhupia breaks her silence by calling adultery a moral choice; says he still opposes physical abuse

India Top Headlines

Neha Dhupia has finally broken her silence on social media against the malice she has been receiving for her comments on the adventure-based reality show Roadies Revolution, where she is seen as a gang leader.

In a recent episode, a contestant told Neha that he slapped his girlfriend, who was cheating on him with five children. Neha was horrified by this and called it the girl’s choice. He also said that the problem must be with the contestant.

This led many people to point out how Neha was a false and hypocritical feminist. Netizens criticized Neha for applauding the act of a female contestant in one of the previous seasons, when she spoke of slapping her exes.



Now in her defense, Neha has shared a post on her Instagram account, in which she called adultery a moral choice. She wrote: “Cheating is not something I defend, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same reason … but what I do defend is the safety of women.”

Neha further regretted how her post received over 56,000 comments, but decided to remain silent. However, now her family, friends, coworkers, her daughter’s page and even her father’s WhatsApp are inundated with abuse.

The Roadies gang leader explained, “What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and the moral choices are ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I agree with the fact that NO MATTER WHAT … physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. ”

