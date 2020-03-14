Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Funny Photo With Aamir Khan And Says “My Favorite Co-Star Must Be Her Pillow” | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan and birthday boy Aamir Khan are currently filming for their upcoming “Laal Singh Chadha” in Chandigarh. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the duo recently left and continued filming for their movie.

Today, Aamir is one year old and his friends in the industry have wished him on social media. Now, his co-star Bebo has also shared a funny photo with him on his Instagram and she’s too cute to miss.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen posing for the camera, while Aamir can enjoy enjoying his favorite pillow. Bebo shared the photo with fans and wrote, “My favorite co-star has to be @ _aamirkhan’s pillow … ❤️🤭”

Kareena is currently in the headlines for her Instagram debut. The actress has been sharing some truly adorable posts on Instagram. From Taimur’s candid clicks to his Holi celebration: Bebo is quickly learning the ropes of social media.

Yesterday, he even shared an important message about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. She wrote: “Every minute a lot of new information comes out and it’s scary for everyone, but we need to filter the information from the correct sources. Don’t panic and, most importantly, don’t panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made around the world, and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. I love you all.”