India Coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases in India, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab | India News

NEW DELHI: The total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India is 84. Among these patients, 66 are Indians, including the 10 people who were cured and two people who died, and 17 are foreigners who tested positive for coronavirus during your trip. India.

Blocking Wuhan delayed spread of coronavirus outside: study

According to a research study by 22 scientists from 15 institutions in China, USA. USA And in the UK, China’s decision to close Wuhan City and the national emergency response delayed the spread of the virus to other Chinese cities by almost three days. General efforts had reduced the number of confirmed cases outside the city by Rs 7.44 thousand in mid-February, and Wuhan’s travel ban had only reduced 202,000 cases in China. According to the researchers, these decisions slowed the growth of the epidemic and bought valuable time for other areas to mobilize and respond.

Coronavirus cases in India at 84

Sanjeeva Kumar, special secretary (health), the Union health ministry in a press on Saturday confirmed that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India is 84. Of those who tested positive, ten were discharged after receive due treatment, according to the ministry. Furthermore, although the ministry has confirmed only 84 cases so far, there are reports of new cases in Maharashtra, Telangana and Punjab. The number of positive cases is likely to increase in these states.

335 untraceable passengers: Punjab government

According to the COVID-19 press release released by the Punjab government on Saturday, 335 passengers with travel history to countries affected by COVID-19 are impossible to trace. According to the Punjab Department of Family Health and Welfare, a total of 6,011 passengers have been traced as of March 13. The bulletin says that state authorities have examined about 90 people for the virus, of which one tested positive and 85 tested negative. The result of the remaining four is expected. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh health and medical department officials are watching 102 people who came into contact with people who have a history of travel to countries affected by the coronavirus.

Apple stores worldwide go ‘online only’; stores reopened in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Saturday that Apple’s retail operation outside of China will remain online for only two weeks as part of efforts to combat the global viral pandemic. Cook said in a tweet that Apple will temporarily close all stores outside of Greater China until March 27. He also announced that the tech giant has $ 15 million to help with the global recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis. In a longer online statement, Cook said Apple’s stores in China have reopened and what the company learned there helped it develop “best practices that are greatly helping our global response.” Apple’s online stores are still open and workers will continue to be paid, he said.

Indians in Iran to be returned at midnight

A Mahan Air flight will bring Indian passengers back from Iran at midnight Saturday, said Sanjeeva Kumar, special secretary (health) of the Union health ministry. The flight will land in Mumbai. Meanwhile, another special Air India flight will fly today to bring back Indian students from Italy.

Government declares COVID-19 a notified disaster

The Government of India decided to treat COVID-19 as a notified disaster in order to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Up to 10 percent of the funds available under the SDRF can be used by a state government to provide immediate assistance to victims of an event that is considered a “disaster” within the local context in the State. The SDRF is used only to cover expenses to provide immediate assistance to victims. The government has also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of those who die of coronavirus.

Will participate in the Saarc video conference on coronavirus: Pakistan on the proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan has said it will participate in a video conference of Saarc member countries proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide. Prime Minister Modi contacted the eight-member regional group on Friday and proposed a video conference among the leaders of the South Asia Regional Cooperation Association to outline a strong strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Newborn baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in London hospital

A newborn baby boy was reportedly diagnosed with the new coronavirus in London, making him the youngest confirmed case of global pandemics, according to a media report. The boy’s mother was reportedly transferred to North Middlesex Hospital in Enfield District on Friday with suspected pneumonia, the Metro newspaper reported Friday. She is believed to have only learned of her diagnosis right after giving birth. The newborn was thought to have been evaluated within a few minutes of birth. Doctors were now trying to establish how the baby contracted the disease, either through the uterus or during delivery.

About 12 lakh of international passengers assessed for coronavirus: minister of civil aviation

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that nearly 12,000 lakh of passengers from abroad have so far been screened for coronaviruses at various airports across the country. Rajasthan closes educational institutions, gyms and movie theaters amid fear of the coronavirus. Himachal Pradesh also took similar measures and closed all governments, private schools and colleges, Anganwadi centers and game schools until March 31.

Coronavirus: the wife of the infected technician fled Bangalore by plane, took the Delhi-Agra train and tested positive

A 25-year-old woman from Agra, whose husband, a Google employee, tested positive for a new coronavirus in Bangalore earlier this week, also tested positive on Friday. According to health officials, the woman, who recently returned from her honeymoon in Italy and was quarantined after her husband showed symptoms of the disease, escaped from Bangaluru on March 8, took a flight to New Delhi and He traveled to Agra to be with her. His parents.

68-year-old Delhi woman becomes India’s second coronavirus victim

India reported its second death from Covid-19 on Friday, with a 68-year-old woman from Delhi testing positive for a new coronavirus that succumbed to the infection. The woman’s son, who had recently returned from Europe, had previously tested positive for the virus. Previously, on March 10, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka had died with symptoms of Covid-19.

Fewer cases, but India becomes the fifth country to isolate the coronavirus

Simply put, it means that scientists have been able to obtain a pure sample of the virus that has been contained outside the human body. Scientific success is important because it will aid in the development of drugs, vaccines and rapid diagnostic test kits, said the director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Balram Bhargava.

Canada closes Parliament, Trudeau quarantined, does not travel

Canada closed Parliament and discouraged all nonessential travel outside the country, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ruled remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

India has 30 days to stop the start of stage III, says DG ICMR

India is in stage II of the Covid-19 outbreak, where transmission of the disease is limited to those with a history of travel to affected countries and others in contact with infected people, and government efforts are aimed at halting or at least delay progression to the next stage, said director general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, Balram Bhargava.

Donald Trump declares emergency; world intensifies fight against coronavirus

The United States declared a state of emergency on Friday when many European countries rose to war amid increasing deaths as the world mobilized to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic. At the White House, where President Donald Trump issued the emergency decree, drug company executives pledged to work together and with the government to rapidly expand the country’s coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind the from many countries.

The US Chamber USA Approves the coronavirus bill that finances free tests and sick leave

The United States House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a coronavirus aid package early on Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave, in a bid to limit the economic damage of a pandemic that has closed schools, sports stadiums and offices.