Donald Trump declares a national emergency; world intensifies fight against coronavirus | World News

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: The United States declared a state of emergency on Friday when many European countries rose to war in the midst of mounting deaths as the world mobilized to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic.

At the White House, where President Donald Trump issued the emergency decree, drug company executives pledged to work together and with the government to rapidly expand the country’s coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind the from many countries.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage

“We will defeat this threat,” Trump said at a press conference. “When the United States is tested, the United States lives up to the circumstances.”

While the aggressive spread of the virus in Europe, North America, and the Middle East has dashed any hope of rapid containment, dozens of countries have imposed increasingly severe measures in recent days: close borders, expand testing, and close schools. by tens of millions of children and ordering tens of thousands of businesses to close their doors to try to cope with the disease.

Live updates from the coronavirus outbreak

The US emergency decree. USA It will open $ 50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak, said Trump, who also gave the secretary of health and emergency services human powers to waive federal regulations to give doctors and hospitals “ flexibility. ” in Patient Treatment.

As the United States struggles to stem the spread of the virus, the governors of six states – Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Rhode Island and Washington – sought out National Guard troops.

More about Covid-19







Trump’s announcement came when tens of millions of students around the world faced weeks without classes, security forces put themselves on hold to protect themselves from large gatherings, and closed bars, restaurants, and offices.

While the new coronavirus can be deadly, particularly for the elderly and people with other health problems, for most people it only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Some do not feel any symptoms and the vast majority of people recover.

But the expanding pandemic showed that power and influence offer no protection. Those who tested positive included the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, a top aide to Iran’s supreme leader, the Mayor of Miami, a Brazilian official who met with Trump, and an Australian cabinet minister who met with the Attorney General of I know. USA And Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Pressured by journalists, Trump, who also met with the Brazilian official, said that “most likely” he will be tested for the virus “fairly soon,” reversing an earlier statement by the White House.

Channeling rhetoric and warfare against a microscopic enemy, leaders appealed to solidarity to combat a threat that seemed to be expanding exponentially. They promised to protect not only the sick, but also those who sacrifice their livelihoods and education for the common good. But new border controls were also on the rise, demonstrating that solidarity had its limits in the face of a rapidly moving threat.

In Europe, stocks recovered some of their losses with promises of financial support from the European Commission, France and Germany, while in the US. In the US, stocks rose after Trump’s announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 2,000 points, its highest point gain.

At the same time, new infections in Italy skyrocketed by more than 2,500 and virus-related deaths made their biggest jump in a single day there, increasing by 250. In the three weeks since the country identified its first group of viruses, Italy has reached a total of 17,600 confirmed cases, with 1,266 deaths. The government has ordered an unprecedented blockade, ordering companies to close and restricting movement.

“Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic,” said Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “More cases are now reported every day than in China at the height of its epidemic.”

New infections also increased dramatically in Spain, and the government put 60,000 people in four cities into a mandatory shutdown on Friday that echoed that of Italy. In Madrid, which is struggling with almost 2,000 infections, many in nursing homes, the government was grouping intensive care units and considering offers from hotel chains to transform rooms into sick rooms.

In just 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases increased ominously in some places: France saw an additional 800 cases to reach more than 3,600 on Friday; Britain went from 590 to 798 and New York state jumped 30 percent to 421. In Africa, where experts warn that containment is key because of the continent’s health care systems, six new countries confirmed infections

Cases exceeded 1,700 in the US USA, where thousands of schools have been closed, concerts and sporting events have been canceled and even Broadway theaters have closed. Trump has halted his political rallies, following the example of Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The spread of the virus in Europe, North America and the Middle East has generated contrasts with dwindling outbreaks in the worst affected nations of Asia. China, where the virus emerged late last year, still accounts for more than 60% of global infections, but reported only eight new cases on Friday and seven deaths.

In South Korea, which has had more than 8,000 cases overall, Friday was the first day that recoveries outnumbered new infections. It reported another 107 cases on Saturday.

In the USA In the U.S., hospitals were setting up circus triage tents, calling on doctors not to retire, shielding their supplies from face masks, and making plans to cancel non-emergency and elective surgeries as they prepare for an expected onslaught. of patients with coronavirus at the next coming. weeks.

Trump, who ordered a 30-day travel ban on Thursday for most foreign visitors coming to the U.S. USA From continental Europe, he dismissed criticism that his administration has faced slow implementation of tests in the US. And said, “ I am not responsible at all ” for the problem.

The public-private partnership Trump announced at the White House will include test drives in some areas, something that is already being done in South Korea and Germany, and an online portal to evaluate those seeking to get tested.

On Friday night, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement with the Trump administration for a relief package that would provide free testing, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs. . The United States House was ready to vote on the deal.

Across the United States, where millions of children depend on school lunches as their primary meals, schools were looking for ways to keep children fed, from distributing takeout bags to cafeterias that remained open even when classrooms closed.

In Italy, the city of Codogno, which had closed almost hours after registering the country’s first locally-spread coronavirus infection, showed that changing habits make a difference. New infections have slowed dramatically compared to the rest of Italy, where draconian measures came much later.

“ More than a sigh of relief, there was some concern about the risk that all the sacrifices would be in vain, ” said Mayor Francesco Passerini.

The new travel restrictions came into being almost every hour on Friday: Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Portugal, the Czech Republic, all began to ban entry to Europeans considered at risk. Ukraine announced that it would stop all passenger air traffic, Poland said that anyone entering the country will undergo a 14-day quarantine, while the Czech Republic and Slovakia have halted almost all movements inside and outside their countries. The European Union urged member countries to establish health screening procedures at their borders.

Canada and Denmark joined the United States in advising citizens to avoid traveling abroad, and Americans in Europe took increasingly rare transatlantic flights back home.

