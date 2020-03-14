Delhi riots: Five more arrested in murder of IB staff member Ankit Sharma Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Delhi police arrested five more people in connection with the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma during community violence in northeast Delhi last month, authorities said.

The defendants have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from the Chand Bagh and Anas area of ​​Mustafabad, they said.

Police said they identified the accused through CCTV images and information provided by eyewitnesses and local informants.



Early Thursday, a man identified as Salman, a Nand Nagri resident, was arrested in connection with the murder case.

Police made portraits of two more suspects and identified four or five more men who are currently on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them, they said.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in the Chand Bagh area, northeast of Delhi, on February 27, a day after his disappearance.

Police said they are also questioning Tahir Hussain in connection with the Sharma murder case.

“We have received 1,330 CCTV images of the violence in northeast Delhi last month. We are investigating the cases from all angles and the police are analyzing the images. About 150 weapons have also been recovered and have been recovered. used during the violence, “said a senior police officer. said.