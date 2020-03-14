Coronavirus India: PM Modi shares the guidelines of the Ministry of Health on home quarantine | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Twitter on Saturday to share the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on home quarantine.

“Some important information here. Read,” he said as he shared the guidelines.

The health ministry said the home quarantine is intended to “protect you and your loved ones.”

Some important information here. Read? https://t.co/sZrLgHFTH8 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1584175198000

Coronavirus in India: guidelines for home quarantine The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in India has reached 83. As a precautionary measure, the government has suspended all visas, except some categories, such as diplomatic and employment, until April 15. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines. for home quarantine for all those who have been in contact with suspected and confirmed cases.

According to the guidelines, people in quarantine at home should be kept in a well-ventilated single room, preferably with an attached or separate bathroom.

If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to keep a distance of at least one meter between the two.

Quarantined people should be kept away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with comorbidities within the home, as their immunity may be low.

