Coronavirus India: PM Modi shares the guidelines of the Ministry of Health on home quarantine | India News

“Some important information here. Read,” he said as he shared the guidelines.
The health ministry said the home quarantine is intended to “protect you and your loved ones.”
According to the guidelines, people in quarantine at home should be kept in a well-ventilated single room, preferably with an attached or separate bathroom.
If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to keep a distance of at least one meter between the two.
Quarantined people should be kept away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with comorbidities within the home, as their immunity may be low.