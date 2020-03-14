Breaking News
 |  |  | 

India Top Headlines

Coronavirus India: PM Modi shares the guidelines of the Ministry of Health on home quarantine | India News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Mar 14, 2020
img-responsive

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Twitter on Saturday to share the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on home quarantine.

“Some important information here. Read,” he said as he shared the guidelines.

The health ministry said the home quarantine is intended to “protect you and your loved ones.”

Live updates from the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in India: guidelines for home quarantine

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in India has reached 83. As a precautionary measure, the government has suspended all visas, except some categories, such as diplomatic and employment, until April 15. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines. for home quarantine for all those who have been in contact with suspected and confirmed cases.

According to the guidelines, people in quarantine at home should be kept in a well-ventilated single room, preferably with an attached or separate bathroom.

More about Covid-19



If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to keep a distance of at least one meter between the two.

Quarantined people should be kept away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with comorbidities within the home, as their immunity may be low.



Times of India

coronavirus-india-pm-modi-shares-the-guidelines-of-the-ministry-of-health-on-home-quarantine-india-news

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Exclusive Stories

March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  