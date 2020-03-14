Coronavirus cases in India: number of positive coronavirus cases increases to 84: Ministry of Health | India News

Sports

coronavirus

NEW DELHI: The government put the number ofpositive cases in the country in 84 and issued directives to states specifying the list of articles and standards for containment assistance of COVID-19 under its disaster funds.

Two people, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman from Delhi, died from

coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by WHO and has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide. Several states ordered the closure of schools, colleges, public institutions, and movie theaters.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued prohibitive orders in the Kishtwar and Ramban districts, restricting the gathering of more than five people in any public place.

The Goa government also announced the closure of casinos, swimming pools and pubs from midnight on Sunday.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) suspended all classes, including session tests, until March 22 as a precaution.

All conferences, workshops, educational tours, and sports programs have been postponed until March 31, although exams at the university and schools will be held on schedule.

The Punjab government ordered the closure of movie theaters and banned public gatherings, including cultural events, until further notice to prevent the spread of

coronavirus.

The last rites of the woman who died here were performed at the CNG crematorium in Nigambodh ghat here under the supervision of the medical authorities.

Doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here and from MCD supervised the funeral after crematory staff contacted authorities seeking instructions to ensure the infection did not spread from the body.

The health ministry said it has begun work on developing guidelines for managing the bodies of those who die from the disease.

Although it is unlikely that

coronavirus the infection could be spread by handling a body, the guidelines are being drafted to dispel any misconceptions and raise awareness about the spread of the disease from a deceased, said a health ministry official.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, at an event in Hyderabad, said domestic passenger traffic decreased by 10-15 percent due to the killer virus.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India in a video conference of all SAARC nations on Sunday at 5 PM to outline a joint strategy to fight

coronavirus in the region.

On Friday, Modi proposed formulating this joint strategy, a suggestion endorsed by all member states.

The prime minister turned to Twitter to share guidelines on home quarantine issued by the health ministry.

“Some important information here. Read,” he said as he shared the guidelines.

The health ministry said the quarantine in the home is intended to “protect you and your loved ones.”

According to the health ministry, Kerala has reported 19 positive cases, Maharashtra 14, Uttar Pradesh 11, Delhi seven, Karnataka six, Ladakh three, Jammu and Kashmir two, and Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab one case each. .

The total number of 84 confirmed cases also includes 17 foreigners: 16 Italian tourists and one Canadian, he said.

Seven people who tested positive, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one from Rajasthan and Delhi, were discharged after treatment, a senior health ministry official said.

The special secretary of the health ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar, said that more than 4,000 people who had contacted those with positive results have been identified through contact tracing and are under surveillance.

He also said that there have been cases of people who are not willing to be quarantined despite being in contact with people who tested positive.

He reported that a Mahan Air flight that will bring Indian passengers back from Iran will land in Mumbai at midnight Saturday. A special Air India flight was also dispatched to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students, he added.

Kumar said that all essential facilities such as community policing, quarantine, isolation rooms, adequate PPE, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being further strengthened in all union states and territories.

The government declared on Friday that masks, including N95, and hand sanitizers as “essential products” under the Essential Commodities Act following the

coronavirus fear that leads to scarcity and black marketing of these items.

These items will remain in the commodity segment until the end of June, a move aimed at ensuring availability at reasonable prices and cracking down on black hoarders and sellers.

In addition, 12,29,363 passengers have been selected from 11,406 flights at the 30 designated airports. Additionally, instructions are being implemented to enforce quarantine for all incoming passengers according to the guidelines, Kumar said.

The Interior Ministry said that funds earmarked for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be used for the acquisition of essential equipment and the measures taken to quarantine people.

It issued a two-page directive for all states specifying “List of Articles and Standards for Containment Assistance for the COVID-19 virus in India, eligible for SDRF.”

The US Embassy and Consulates. USA In India they canceled all visa appointments from March 16 as a result of

coronavirus outbreak.

The RSS suspended a three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday in Bangalore.

Infosys evacuated one of its satellite office buildings in Bangalore after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for a time, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the virus. .



West Bengal sealed off its border with Bhutan, restricting the movement of goods and travelers. The move came after Bhutan issued a notification to the administration of the neighboring Alipurduar district informing it of a halt in tourism and commercial activities following

coronavirus outbreak.

In Kerala, an American couple who allegedly gave the receipt to the police after being admitted to a

coronavirus Isolation room after complaints of fever and cough, he was traced to Kochi airport and placed under observation.

They had come to Kochi from London via Doha on March 9, attended a Kathakali show in the port city, went for a houseboat tour the next day in Alapzuha, stayed at a Fort Kochi complex, formerly They went to Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram and returned to Alapuzha, police said.

Four people, who were held in an isolation room at a government-run hospital in Nagpur on suspicion

coronavirus Infection, he returned home even when hospital staff asked them not to, as their test results were expected. However, they came back later and the tests were also negative for

coronavirus.