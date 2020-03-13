The battle against Covid-19 – editorials

Opinion

India’s difficult decision to ban virtually all foreigners from entering the country for a month, and to ask everyone, including Indians, to postpone the journey unless necessary, came an hour before the World Organization of Health (WHO) finally declared coronavirus (Covid-19) disease a pandemic on Wednesday While the WHO was slow to call Covid-19 a pandemic on the grounds that it can fuel panic, India proactively took an approach and aggressive disease control team that included daily inter-ministerial reviews and updated notices, weeks before the first cases were reported. in Kerala All travelers abroad are now at risk of undergoing a two-week quarantine, even when the Home Office has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and the Disaster Management Act of 2005, to empower the Center and to state governments to forcibly segregate, test, and isolate suspected cases. Such disease containment efforts have so far prevented community transmission of Covid-19, and the disease is limited to people who were infected abroad or their contacts in India.

The uncomfortable truth is that the world, including India, is not prepared for a coronavirus epidemic and draconian public health measures must be taken. An epidemic can easily overwhelm India’s already overburdened healthcare system. This makes it imperative to rigorously enforce travel restrictions, surveillance, pinpointing, social distancing, and sharing up-to-date information with the public to stop panic and prevent the spread of infection. With the rapid closure of the global virus containment window, the government is right to take assertive infection control measures, even if these measures cause short-term public inconvenience, restrict personal freedom, and lead to the possible cancellation of popular events. .

India must treat the pandemic as a threat to social security that, if it spirals out of control as it did in China, Italy, South Korea and Iran, will destabilize the economy and destroy health systems. The decision of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to ban travel from most of Europe is a case of doing too little and too late. India must maintain its leadership in containment and prevent the disease from establishing itself within its borders.