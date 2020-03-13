Rajini Press Meet: Rajinikanth says he never wanted to be prime minister | Chennai News

India Top Headlines

CHENNAI: Against the expectations of his fans, actor Rajinikanth said Thursday that he never wanted to become prime minister, but he always wanted to introduce a change in policy and create new leaders.

“If I wanted to be a CM, I could have done it in 1996. This is not the first time I have said this. Even on December 31, 2017, I said this. Do I want to have something I did not want? At the age of 45?” Rajinikanth said.

Speaking to journalists at a hotel in Chennai, Rajinikanth cut back his speech on December 31, 2017.

“When I informed my supporters and friends about my decision to remain the party leader and not become the CM, they warned me that people would not accept this and quoted other parties. I am not interested in how it works with others. They want usher in change, create new leaders and bring hope to the people, “said Rajinikanth.

Citing the case of the founder and former Prime Minister of DMK, C N Annadurai, Rajinikanth recalled the clarion call of the Dravidian leader: “Thambhi Vaa, Padhavi Yerka Vaa” (Brother, come and take your place). “He created so many leaders,” said Rajinikanth.

“In Tamil Nadu, there are two political giants, which are well established. On the one hand, there is a party that has not been in power for almost 10 years, backed by a strong structure and ready to spend as much money as possible to come to the power. On the other hand there is the ruling party with its control over the government treasury. Between these two giants, we have to make our entrance. It will not be an easy task, “Rajinikanth said.

“To match them, we have to spend money. Who will give it? In their enthusiasm, my painting will sell their houses and properties and compete. After that? I don’t want to enter this game and sacrifice the interests of my painting,” he said.

“If I go back, they’ll call me a coward. ‘He’s been misleading people about his political entry,’ they will say. We have to change the way things are going for the past 54 years. I want to see an uprising and a popular movement that wants to a change. I want to see it before my eyes, and then I will make my grand entrance, “Rajinikanth said.

“There are dozens of NRIs, who are making millions of dollars, who want to drop everything and come to serve Tamil Nadu,” he added.

He said that Tamil Nadu had introduced changes on several fronts. “It was here that Mahatma Gandhi decided to choose to wear minimal clothing. It was here that Subash Chandra Bose asked 100 young men to join him and he would drive the British away. When Congress ruled various states in the country, it was Tamil Nadu that led to a regional party in power. I want TN to be at the forefront of change once again. I want it to spread across India, “Rajinikanth said.

