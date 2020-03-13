Indian coronavirus update: latest updates on coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune and more | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Several states in India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, closing schools, theaters and universities, and many public events were postponed when the Union Health Ministry calculated the number of cases at 81 In India, Karnataka reported the first coronavirus victim with the death of a 76-year-old man.

Here’s a look at the latest updates:

Europe now ‘epicenter’ of the COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the “epicenter” of the global coronavirus pandemic, warning that it was impossible to know when the outbreak would come.

“Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference.

He said the continent now had “more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

Second death from coronavirus in India, 69-year-old Delhi woman dies

A 68-year-old woman in Delhi became the second coronavirus death in India, authorities said. The Janakpuri resident suffered the illness at the RML hospital in Delhi.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82.

Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, the number rises to 19 in the state

On Friday, three more people, including an Italian citizen, tested positive for a coronavirus in Kerala, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

With the three new cases, the number of people affected in the state has reached 19, he told reporters.

“An Italian tourist, who was staying at a resort near Varkala, tested positive and remained isolated there,” said Vijayan.

At least 5,468 people are under surveillance in the state, Vijayan said, adding that 277 have been housed in isolation rooms at various hospitals across the state.

The government reports that hand sanitizers and masks are essential products

The government declared facial masks and hand sanitizers Friday as essential products for the next 100 days as it stepped up efforts to increase supplies and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Center has also invoked the Disaster Management Law to guarantee price regulation and the availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

Both masks (2-layer and 3-layer surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand sanitizers have been included in the Commodities Act of 1955, which empowers States to regulate the production, distribution, and prices of these items and also measures crackdown on hoarding and black marketing.

Brazilian Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday that he had tested negative for the new coronavirus, after a scare on a trip in which at least one infected member of his staff rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump.

“The Armed Forces Hospital and the (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have shown a negative result for COVID-19 for the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro,” said a post on the Facebook page of the far-right leader.

Coronavirus deaths pass 5,000



The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP count based on official sources on Friday.

A total of 3,176 people died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy and 514 in Iran, the three countries with the highest number of deaths.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.

Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses, trains will remain suspended until April 15

The Interior Ministry said on Friday that Indo-Bangladesh buses and passenger trains will remain suspended until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Indo-Bangladesh buses and passenger trains will remain suspended until April 15. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four checkpoints will remain operational. For citizens of Bhutan and Nepal, visa-free entry will continue “Anil Malik, an MHA official, said during a press conference.

Indian medical team in Italy to test stranded Indians



An Indian medical team arrived in Italy on Friday to examine stranded Indians for coronaviruses so they can be brought back.

The death toll from COVID-19 increased more than 5,000 on Friday as the number of cases worldwide exceeded 134,000. Italy has more than 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths, most outside of China, the epicenter of the disease.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the medical team from the Embassy in Rome. Preparing for the test that starts this afternoon and will continue over the weekend,” the Indian Embassy in Rome tweeted.

The Indian government said on Wednesday it was focusing on bringing back stranded Indians in Italy and Iran, affected by the coronavirus, after examining them.

The Indian Embassy in Rome establishes two hotline numbers for inquiries

The Indian Embassy in Rome has established 2 hotline numbers: +39 3316142085 and +39 3311928713 which are available 24×7 for Covid-19 related inquiries in the country.

Italy’s death toll exceeded 1,000 on Thursday, with 189 new fatalities in just over two weeks at 1,016, the second behind China, according to official data.

Total number of confirmed cases in India: 82; Deaths: 2

The number of new coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 81, including 16 Italians and one Canadian, Health Ministry officials said.

States / UT Confirmed cases (Indians) Confirmed cases (foreign citizens) Deaths Delhi 6 6 0 0 one Hariana 0 0 14 0 0 Rajasthan one two 0 0 ABOVE 10 one 0 0 Kerala 19 0 0 0 0 Telangana one 0 0 0 0 J&K one 0 0 0 0 Ladakh 3 0 0 0 0 Tamil Nadu one 0 0 0 0 Maharashtra 14 0 0 0 0 Karnataka 6 6 0 0 one Punjab one 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh one 0 0 0 0

Addressing journalists, officials said the coronavirus is not a health emergency and that there is no need to panic.

Authorities said so far, India has evacuated 1,031 people, including the Maldives, the United States, Madagascar and China. Authorities said seven other coronavirus patients have been cured and will be discharged soon, while 71 are “clinically stable.”

With the World Health Organization declaring that the coronavirus is a pandemic, officials said 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.

Spain declares state of emergency



Spain will be in a state of emergency for the next 15 days to better combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Friday in a dramatic increase in the political response that will allow authorities to confine people and ration property.

The state of emergency, which Sánchez said will be formally decided at a cabinet meeting on Saturday, will give the government the power to take far-reaching measures, including temporarily occupying factories or any other premises, except private homes.

Spain has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy. The current Spanish count is 4,209. Around 120 people have died.

Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 4 other countries until April 30

Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka until April 30, an airline official said Friday, amid growing concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

The move comes a day after the national airline announced the suspension of services to Kuwait until April 30.

Previously, the airline reduced services on most European routes, including Italy and France.

All schools, colleges in UP will be closed until March 22.



The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Friday that all schools and colleges in the state where tests were not being held were closed until March 22 in view of the coronavirus scare.

With the state reporting 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath government claimed that every precaution was being taken to control the spread of the disease.

The examinations would continue according to the schedule, he said, adding that the people involved have been instructed to take all precautionary measures and maintain hygiene.

900 still under observation in Kerala

Around 900 people are still under observation in Pathanamthitta after the district administration released a road map identifying the places visited by the Ranni family of three who returned to Kerala from Italy, affected by the coronavirus last month, health officials said.

About 16 squadrons led by the District Collector and the District Medical Officer (DMO) traveled through the district to identify places visited by the family and trace contacts, a senior state medical official said.

The minister told the Assembly on Friday that the patient flow chart was released since the family was not disclosing everything to the medical department.

A middle-aged couple and their 24-year-old son arrived at Cochin International Airport on February 29 and allegedly did not inform airport authorities of their travel history.

All three tested positive on March 7 and two of their relatives stayed with them in Ranni, their hometown in the Pathnamthitta district.

Prime Minister urges SAARC nations to devise a sound strategy to combat coronavirus

Our planet is fighting the new coronavirus COVID-19. At various levels, governments and people are doing everything possible to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the world’s population, must not leave stone unturned to ensure that our people are healthy.

Our planet is fighting the new coronavirus COVID-19. At various levels, governments and people are testing their … https://t.co/N1XJIEHG5D – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1584085646000

I would like to propose that the leadership of the SAARC nations establish a strong strategy to combat the coronavirus. We could discuss, via videoconference, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example for the world and contribute to a healthier planet.

I would like to propose that the leadership of the SAARC nations establish a strong strategy to combat the coronavirus. We … https://t.co/PwPT5K7G8c – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1584085672000

‘Leave no stone unturned’: Prime Minister Modi appeal to Saarc amid coronavirus outbreak Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all South Asian nations to devise a joint strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak. “Our planet is fighting the new coronavirus COVID-19. At various levels, governments and people are doing everything they can to combat it. South Asia should not leave a stone unturned to ensure that our people are healthy,” he said.

IPL 2020 postponed to mid-April due to coronavirus

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not start on March 29 according to the existing calendar. The tournament is postponed until mid-April (possibly the 15th). An official announcement on the same lines is expected sometime later in the day.

The Times of India had reported the same thing on Thursday. BCCI officials, led by President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, met at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Friday to answer the call. They were assisted by their operations and logistics team to arrive at the decision.

The NSE and BSE operations were frozen for 45 minutes.

Frightened by the coronavirus outbreak, domestic markets witnessed another day of carnage when indices fell sharply as trade opened with the broader NSE Nifty hitting the bottom 10 percent loop within 15 minutes of opening. The BSE and NSE operations were frozen for 45 minutes.



The biggest one-day drop in Sensex history

On Thursday, in its biggest one-day collapse in history (in absolute terms), the Sensex added 2,919 points, beating its previous worst loss of 1,942 points on Monday by more than a thousand points, to close at 32,778 after a dip in blood in world stocks. It markets to the WHO stating that the coronavirus is a pandemic, raising fears of a recession.

Live updates from the coronavirus outbreak

A heartbreaking trading session sent the market into bearish territory, down 20% from its all-time high of 42,274 on January 20. It also hit a two-year low of 32,493 per day.

Coronavirus is a big problem; the government is in a state of astonishment: Rahul Gandhi

“I will keep repeating this. Coronavirus is a big problem. Ignoring the problem is not a solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if no vigorous action is taken. The government is in a state of stupor,” Rahul tweeted.

I will keep repeating this. #Coronavirus is a big problem. Ignoring the problem is not a solution. India … https://t.co/zM2F3u6xYR – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1584076157000

Google employee in Bangalore tests positive for coronavirus

Google said an employee at its Bengaluru office has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the firm has ordered all of its employees at that office to work from home today as a precautionary measure.

Covid-19 in India: Government says don’t panic as there is no community transmission of coronavirus yet So far, India has witnessed local transmission of coronavirus infection, where people with a travel history passed the virus on to others who came into contact. However, greater dissemination to others in the community is considered critical, as it poses greater challenges in containing transmission that has been seen in many other countries and is called “community transmission.”

“We can confirm that an employee of our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been in quarantine since then,” Google said in a release. statement.

More about Covid-19

The K’taka man, 76, returned by Saudi Arabia, is the first Covid-19 fatality in India

A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, in northern Karnataka, who died on March 10, is the first Covid-19 victim in the country, and test results confirmed Thursday that he was infected. The man had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia and died while being taken from a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills from Hyderabad to Kalaburagi, his birthplace, on March 10.

Delhi closes schools, colleges and movie theaters

Declaring the spread of Covid-19 as an epidemic, the Delhi government announced on Thursday its decision to close all schools and colleges where exams and movie theaters are not held, as a precautionary measure, until March 31. Of the confirmed cases in the country, six have been reported in Delhi.

Canadian Prime Minister’s wife Justin Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

The Canadian Prime Minister’s wife, Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the new coronavirus. Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain isolated. “The prime minister is in good health without symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be isolated for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement said.

Hundreds of sporting events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of sporting events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak in various parts of the world. In India, as a precautionary measure in view of the spread of the coronavirus, the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa scheduled to take place in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively, would be played without spectators.

Disney has also decided to close the Florida and Paris theme parks, the virus cruise line.

Chelsea player and Arsenal manager test positive

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Premier League to announce that they will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss upcoming matches. The Chelsea players and coaching staff were ordered to isolate themselves after Callum tested positive.



(With contributions from agencies)