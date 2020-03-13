India vs. South Africa Highlights First ODI: Persistent Rain Drags First Game of Series in Dharamsala | Cricket News

Sports

ABANDONED MATCH: The first ODI between India and South Africa has been suspended due to rain without a ball being thrown in Dharamsala

The first ODI between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to the rains. #INDvSA https://t.co/Oc5iO6q9dj – BCCI (@BCCI) 1584013961000

3:50 pm: It is raining in Dharamsala, and the chances of reduced play have drifted further.

3:30 pm: That’s what everyone looks at with their fingers crossed, while the ground condition is not suitable for playing.

The deadline for a game over 20 is 6:30 pm IST #INDvSA https://t.co/4pPKJsmRBW – BCCI (@BCCI) 1584006008000

2:50 pm: The rain returns and the dark conditions of the roof have forced the reflectors to turn on. As a preview,

6:30 pm is the deadline

for a 20-over-a-side game.

2:28 pm: This is how it looked 10-15 minutes ago.

The last images coming from Dharamsala. It doesn’t look very good right now. #INDvSA https://t.co/Ob0GMvplm0 – BCCI (@BCCI) 1584002567000

2:10 pm: Some joyful news! The rain stays away for the time being and the covers are removed one by one.

1:50 pm: It was not the beginning that the visitors expected; in fact, that is true for both teams, as the ground in Dharamsala continues to be covered even though the rain has stopped. But it is quite cloudy and the soil will require a lot of time and effort to dry.

TOSS DELAYED | 🇮🇳🤝🇿🇦 The launch in Dharamsala has been delayed due to wet conditions🌧️ The playing surface is inde … https://t.co/0GV1MvGH1z – Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 1584000196000

1:15 pm: It has started to rain in Dharamsala, and the scheduled inspection at 1:15 pm will be postponed. The covers are in place, and a longer start delay is expected. Stay tuned for the latest.

It has started to rain and there will be a new delay ☹ https://t.co/TGJbUZrBwt – BCCI (@BCCI) 1583999035000

1 pm: It is not a happy first update from the place. The garden is a little damp from the rain at night and there will be a

inspection at 1:15 pm. There should not be a long delay as it is not raining and the teams are in the park warming up.

Launch postponed. Inspection at 1:15 p.m. IST. There are some wet patches towards the fence … my problem, there is no sunli … https://t.co/udTIzERrMa – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1583998511000

12:50 pm It’s the start of a new series, and the South Africans are in India this time to play a three-game ODI series that begins with today’s first game at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

For India, this series is important in more than one respect: (1) It comes from the back of the Virat Kohli team suffering a 0DI ODI 0-3 laundering followed by 0-2 in tests in New Zealand and (2) the hosts He wishes he could finish his international season on top.

Preparing the game 💪💪 #TeamIndia #INDvSA https://t.co/nwGXlR3TT1 – BCCI (@BCCI) 1583998315000

If Indian team management is looking for context in this series, it would be about getting back into shape and fixing the team’s dented ego.

With Rohit Sharma injured, this series provides an opportunity to identify support if Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit, or both, are injured prior to the T20 World Cup.

Unlike South Africa, which is more focused on transition and identifying a group of players, India is working more in detail.

