Farooq Abdullah: “I am free today, but this freedom is not complete,” says Farooq Abdullah after being released from detention | India News

NEW DELHI: Former J&K Prime Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Friday “Today I have no words. Today I am free; now I will be able to go to Delhi, attend Parliament and speak for all of you.”

The main leader of the National Conference, who is a parliamentarian on five occasions and a member of the current Lok Sabha, appeared today after more than 7 months in detention. This after the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the strict Public Safety Law (PSA) against it.

Farooq Abdullah said: “Grateful to all who asked for my freedom, but this freedom is not complete until all detainees are released. I will keep my political comments until then.”

According to an order issued by the Secretary of the Interior for the Union Territory, Shaleen Kabra, the PSA ordered by the Srinagar district magistrate on September 15 and subsequently extended for three months on December 13, was revoked.

Abdullah has been in pre-trial detention since August 5 last year, the day the Center repealed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the Prime Minister against whom the PSA was invoked.

The strict law was slapped against him on September 15, hours before the Supreme Court heard a request from MDMK leader Vaiko, who claimed that Abdullah had been illegally detained.

It was reserved under PSA ‘public order’, a provision that allows authorities to detain a person for three months without trial. This can last up to two years.

The decision to release the sponsor from the National Conference came hours before the end of the three-month period on Friday at midnight.

Immediately after his release, the National Conference issued a statement welcoming the decision and also urging the Union Territory administration to release other political leaders, including the party’s vice president and former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah. .

According to the North Carolina statement, the release of his employer from detention was the right step towards restoring a genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the process would receive more encouragement when the party’s vice president, Omar Abdullah, and other political detainees are released. “We urge the government to do it as soon as possible,” he said.

“As the pre-eminent political party in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has played a key role in strengthening the voice of the people through democracy and will continue to do so,” the statement said.

Authorities said district magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary entered the residence of Abdullah, who underwent eye surgery earlier this week, and is believed to have issued him with the release order.

Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar and former Prime Minister Mehbooba Mufti were slapped with the PSA on February 6, the day his six-month preventive detention period would end.

