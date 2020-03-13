Delhi coronavirus death: 68-year-old Delhi woman becomes India’s second coronavirus victim | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported its second death from Covid-19 on Friday, with a 68-year-old woman from Delhi testing positive for a new coronavirus succumbing to the infection. The woman’s son, who had recently returned from Europe, had previously tested positive for the virus.

“It is confirmed that the death of a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi (mother of a confirmed case of Covid-19) was caused by comorbidity (diabetes and hypertension). It has also tested positive for Covid-19,” said the ministry. health in a statement issued late at night.

Previously, on March 10, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka had died with symptoms of Covid-19. Test results on Thursday confirmed that he was positive for the new coronavirus, making the man in his seventies, with a history of travel to Saudi Arabia, the country’s first Covid-19 death.

However, the Delhi resident had not traveled abroad. She had contact with her son, a positive case, who had traveled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22. “The son had returned to India on February 23. Initially, he was asymptomatic, but later developed a fever and cough, and reported to the RML hospital on March 7,” said a health ministry official.

The official added that, according to the protocol, the family was examined and since the son and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted to the hospital. “The 68-year-old woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her condition worsened on March 9 with the development of pneumonia and she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her sample also tested positive for Covid-19, “the health ministry said, adding that the woman had respiratory fluctuations and ventilation assistance was provided. “However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on Friday at RML Hospital, Delhi, as confirmed by the attending physician and the medical superintendent,” said the Health Ministry.

Delhi government officials said about 50 houses in the victim’s neighborhood have been surveyed and surveillance officers closely monitor anyone who has been in contact with the mother and son.

Across India, the Ministry of Health confirmed 82 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. Of this, Delhi has reported six. The first was a Mayur Vihar resident in eastern Delhi. The rest are from west Delhi, sources said. Almost 36 people suspected of being confirmed or positive for Covid-19 are still admitted to Safdarjung and RML Hospitals. About 164 patients who tested negative for the new coronavirus were discharged, authorities said.