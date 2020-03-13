Coronavirus Scare: Concerned Amitabh Bachchan Writes Poem on Outbreak Caution | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to advise fans to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak. The actor filmed a video and shared that there has been a lot of discussion about Coronavirus in recent days and that he felt the need to talk about it. Big B narrated his interesting version of the Coronavirus and how everyone has been sharing different remedies to combat the health scare.

T 3468 – Concerned about COVID 19 … just scribbled a few lines … in verse … please stay safe … https://t.co/80idolmkRZ & mdash; Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 1584035883000

T 3468- “बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें, जन जनमानस सब, केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, (cont) https://t.co/ltFG7G7WIS & mdash; Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 1584035920000

Bollywood is also being affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Salman Khan reportedly canceled an international calendar for his movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” in the wake of the health scare. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone canceled her visit to Paris for the same reason.



Recently, Akshay Kumar’s protagonist “Sooryavanshi” was postponed with the creators declaring that they decided the same considering the health and safety of the audience. Akshay Kumar shared an official statement about it, “Sooryavanshi is an experience we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its advancement was nothing short of electrifying and made it clear that this film It truly belongs to your audience. We are as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the creators, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping considering the health and safety of our beloved audience … And, therefore, Sooryavanshi will come back for you just when the time is right … After all, safety comes first … Until then, keep Live the emotion, take good care of yourself and stay strong … We are going to overcome this. ”