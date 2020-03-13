Coronavirus Karnataka News: The 76-year-old Karnataka man is the first Coronavirus casualty in India | India News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, in northern Karnataka, who died on March 10, is the country’s first fatality Covid-19, and test results on Thursday confirmed that he was infected.

The man had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia and died while being taken from a Hyderabad hospital to Kalaburagi on March 10. His throat swab samples had been received in a Bengaluru laboratory only on March 11.

Officials from the Karnataka Department of Family Health and Welfare said that although the older citizen had come from a country affected by Covid-19, his symptoms were misleading and tests for the new coronavirus were delayed due to complications related to old age, such as difficulty breathing, asthma and hypertension.

“Forty-three people, including his family members and doctors, who had come into contact with him are in isolation at home and are being closely monitored,” said a health official.

The Kalaburagi man, 570 km north of Benglauru, had left for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on a pilgrimage on January 29. He arrived at Hyderabad airport on February 29 where he was examined and showed no symptoms of Covid-19, and headed to Kalaburagi. , about 230 km.

By March 5, he developed complications and was taken to the OPD of a private hospital in Kalaburagi. He was admitted the following day. Authorities said he was transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 9 for unknown reasons. But by then his samples had been taken for Covid-19 testing in Bangalore.

On March 10, the man’s family brought him back from Hyderabad hospital. “He died on the way to Kalaburagi, we don’t know exactly when or where,” said an official.