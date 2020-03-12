When Shivraj Singh Chouhan referred to ‘Vibhishan’ during Scindia’s welcome | India News

India Top Headlines

BHOPAL: Former Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surprised when addressing the welcome meeting for Jyotiraditya Scindia here at the party office on Thursday when he referred to ‘Vibhishan’, Ravana’s brother, who betrayed the demon king in Ramayana.

“Ravan ki Lanka agar puri tarah jalani hai to Vibhishan ki a jaroorat hoti hai. Aur ab Scindia ji hamare saath hain. Milkar Ladenge, inko dharashai karenge (if Ravana’s Lanka is to be burned, then Vibhishan is needed. And now Scindia He is with us. We will fight together, we will crush them, “Chouhan said inadvertently as he carried out a scathing attack on the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

This is not the first time that both leaders have launched themselves invectively. During the assembly elections in November 2018, Scindia turned to Hindu mythology to attack Chouhan and called him ‘Kansa Mama’, claiming that he was ‘Kalyug’s Mama’ similar to the ‘Kansa’ and ‘Shakuni’ characters mentioned in the Mahabharata.

At the same time, Chouhan, during an election rally, criticized Scindia, alleging double standards. He had said: “Maaf Karo Maharaj, Ab to the Shivraj bus.”

However, on Wednesday after Scindia joined Congress to join BJP, the former CM said: “For some Congressional leaders when Scindia ji was in Congress, he was a maharaja, is he now a mafia? These are their double standards of Congress. ”

However, the two leaders recalled multiple instances in a lighter vein. Scindia said that the political differences and the ideology could be different, but not the mental difference. During the meeting, Chouhan supporters continued to sing ‘Jai Jai Shivraj’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Investigating the use, Congress said that Shivraj Singh intentionally insulted Scindia. “Calling someone ‘Vibhishan’ is derogatory. Shivraj used the word for Scindia, which makes the role and status of Scindia in BJP very clear,” said Congressional state media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

