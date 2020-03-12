Scindia joins BJP and says India’s future is safe in the hands of Modi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joined BJP on Wednesday, greeted by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, even as his departure forced Congress to fight to convince MLA rebels, who consider themselves loyal to Scindia, to return and secure the Kamal Nath government.

The separate Congressional official received a high-profile reception with Nadda and other seniors on the stand when Scindia said: “There is a denial of reality in Congress, it has changed from what the party used to be.” He added that Congress had lost the ability to evaluate and analyze the realities of the terrain. “My goal has always been to serve people and politics is just a means of accomplishing that,” he added.

The former central minister, who was named a Rajya Sabha nominee by BJP of Madhya Pradesh shortly thereafter, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah for giving him a platform to serve the people. Praising Modi, he said: “No one has leadership qualities like him. In the way that he ensures the implementation of schemes in the country, we can say that the future of the country is in good hands.”

“There are three reasons for this, first, to reject realities, second, to live in your own falsely created realities, and third, to not give adequate leadership to party workers based on their capabilities. This is the condition of the party at the level national, “he said.

When Scindia joined the BJP, the MLA of the rebel Congress, camping in Bangalore, trusted him again, making it clear that the saffron party is about to make a serious attempt to form the government into MP.

The announcement of a place in the RS was significant, given that the uncertainty about the fact that Congress nominated him for a seat was the trigger that turned the discontent into a rebellion and led Scindia to separate from the party. The move caused concussions in Congress, as the parliamentary duo of CM Nath and Digvijaya Singh, as well as the party chief, did not expect Scindia to pull out, also with a large number of MLAs.

Nadda assured Jyotiraditya Scindia that he would be a general leader, hinting at a position of responsibility, possibly a cabinet position. Nadda also recalled the contributions made by Scindia’s grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia, in founding saffron organizations from Jan Sangh to BJP and called it a great time for the entire organization. “You will be one of our main leaders in the party,” Nadda said, assuring that the party will provide him with the opportunity to work freely.

Shortly after joining Scindia had a long meeting with Nadda at the BJP office and they are known to have discussed the situation in MP as the 21 MLA congressional resignation is pending with the President. Scindia said the current condition of Congress indicated that it was no longer what it used to be. “I can confidently say that the public service objective is not being met by that party (Congress). In addition to this, the party’s current condition indicates that it is no longer what it used to be,” he said, recalling several other reasons that led to his decision.

Attacking the Kamal Nath government, Scindia said: “At MP, we dream of taking the state to new heights of development after forming the government in 2018. But we failed. The Kamal Nath government did not pay off farmers’ loans even after 18 months. They have not provided any compensation for poor harvests. There is no generation of employment in the state and there is increasing corruption. ”

He added: “There have been two days that changed my life, one was on September 30, 2001, the day I lost my father, and the second was on March 10, 2020, when I decided to choose a new path for my life. I would like to thank JP Naddaji, PM Narendra Modi, the Interior Minister, Amit Shah, who invited me to his family and gave me a place at the party where I can contribute to the betterment of my state and country. ”

