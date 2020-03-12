Breaking News
Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia’s comments about cheating in a relationship set fire; trolls call it #fakefeminist

Rumita Patel
 |  Mar 12, 2020
Neha Dhupia is one of the gang leaders in the Roadies Revolution youth program. In one of the promotions launched by the channel, a male contestant stated that he slapped a girl because she was cheating on him during his relationship with five other boys.

This did not go down well with gang leader Neha Dhupia and she reassured that male contestant that he had no right to slap her. She said it was the girl’s choice to be with five boys at the same time. This comment has not really been digested by the tweeters and they are trolling Neha miserably. Various memes have been generated in Neha and the trolls are having a picnic at their expense. She has been called a ‘false feminist’.

Neha Dhupia has also been called for apparently displaying her “double standards”.

Not only this, it is also being labeled “hypocritical”.

The gang leader who is known for not undermining words was asked to think twice before speaking or else there would be memes everywhere.

One user shared his opinion stating that while in a relationship if a person cheats on their partner, he or she is 100 percent at fault.

Speaking of Neha Dhupia, she is seen with Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Raftaar, and Nikhil Chinapa in Roadies Revolution. The show premiered in February.



