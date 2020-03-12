Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia’s comments about cheating in a relationship set fire; trolls call it #fakefeminist

India Top Headlines

Neha Dhupia is one of the gang leaders in the Roadies Revolution youth program. In one of the promotions launched by the channel, a male contestant stated that he slapped a girl because she was cheating on him during his relationship with five other boys.

This did not go down well with gang leader Neha Dhupia and she reassured that male contestant that he had no right to slap her. She said it was the girl’s choice to be with five boys at the same time. This comment has not really been digested by the tweeters and they are trolling Neha miserably. Various memes have been generated in Neha and the trolls are having a picnic at their expense. She has been called a ‘false feminist’.



#fakefeminism Memers To #NehaDhupia https://t.co/4dSMVblp6Q & mdash; Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) 1584012096000

Neha Dhupia has also been called for apparently displaying her “double standards”.



What a shame for people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj & mdash; Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) 1584008195000

Not only this, it is also being labeled “hypocritical”.



#hypocritenehadhupia Hypocrisy at its best, splash a little water on Auntie Ji’s face, @NehaDhupia People like you are real … https://t.co/jqKIGHcXFc & mdash; Rajbeer paul (@paul_rajbeer) 1584009400000

The gang leader who is known for not undermining words was asked to think twice before speaking or else there would be memes everywhere.

#NehaDhupia aub tho madam kuch bolne sa phile soch lo nahi tho aisa mems ka chata parega puri zindagi sochna parega https://t.co/GopPPfg6N6 & mdash; Imrealkounain (@imrealkounain) 1584009397000

One user shared his opinion stating that while in a relationship if a person cheats on their partner, he or she is 100 percent at fault.



If a person is dating someone and he / she is dating other people at the same time, then he / she is 100% characterless. Here I said it. #NehaDhupia & mdash; Diksha Sisodia (@dikshasisodiaa) 1584008197000

Speaking of Neha Dhupia, she is seen with Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Raftaar, and Nikhil Chinapa in Roadies Revolution. The show premiered in February.

