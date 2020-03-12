Rajya Sabha to discuss Delhi violence, two bills to replace today’s ordinances | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha will discuss community violence in Delhi on Thursday along with two bills to replace the ordinances: the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill (Amendment) and the Mineral Law Bill (Amendment).

The House was closed on Wednesday after opposition members expressed concern about the government not including the two bills on the regular business list in the morning. Despite repeated requests from Vice President Harivansh to discuss the two bills as the ordinances expire this week, members of the opposition refused to budge.

“If this was so important, why wasn’t it on the business list?” TMC leader Derek O’Brien asked.



The House witnessed three brief postponements after 2 p.m. when the government and opposition parties tried to reach an agreement on the discussion of the bills.

When the House met at 3.40 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “As agreed at the meeting in the Vice President’s chamber, the two ordinances (listed on the supplemental agenda) will be discussed tomorrow at 11 am A.M. Thereafter, there will be a discussion on Delhi’s violence in the House. ”

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “We have agreed that we will end the discussion on the two ordinances tomorrow morning and discuss the violence in Delhi in the afternoon.”

In the morning, the House was adjourned until 2 p.m. after opposition parties raised community violence in Delhi and the government ban on two Malayalam news channels for its coverage of the riots.