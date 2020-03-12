Rajasthan Doctors Cure Coronavirus Patient With HIV Medications | Jaipur News

India Top Headlines

JAIPUR: Doctors from the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) here have successfully treated an Italian coronavirus (Covid-19) patient using a combination of anti-HIV, swine flu and malaria drugs. The patient, now negative for Covid-19, had come to India along with her husband as part of a 23-member Italian group that had traveled to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan.

Her husband was the first in the group to be diagnosed with the disease. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, confirmed it as a case of Covid-19 on March 3. The following day, his wife also tested positive for Covid-19.

Live updates of the coronavirus outbreak

SMS’s doctors first treated her with a combination of two drugs useful in treating HIV. “We gave him a combination of Lopinavir 200mg / Ritonavir 50mg twice a day,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (health department).

Singh said ICMR was satisfied with the protocol of having a combination of two HIV drugs that SMS Hospital trusted. In addition, the doctors also gave him Oseltamivir, useful in the treatment of swine flu, and Chloroquine, useful in the treatment of malaria.

Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, director and controller of the SMS School of Medicine, said: “We provided his treatment according to the standard protocol and he has now tested negative for the disease, which is a great achievement for the doctors at SMS Hospital.”

Her husband of 69 years is still undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the hospital. A day ago, his Covid-19 test was performed, but he still tested positive. Doctors are providing her with non-invasive ventilator support treatment.

“Since his wife has now been negative for the disease, we offered to remove her from the isolation room. However, she decided to stay with her husband in the same room, ”said Dr. DS Meena, medical superintendent at SMS Hospital.

Doctors said her husband is recovering since he already has lung disease. However, its condition is stable, they added.

