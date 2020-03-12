No law to back state action: SC on ‘name and shame’ signs in Lucknow | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday that, so far, there has been no law that could support its action of putting up roadside signs for those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. .

A top bank refused to suspend the Allahabad Supreme Court order of March 9 ordering the Yogi Adityanath administration to remove the posters.

The higher court, which questioned the Uttar Pradesh government for publishing such posters in public, described the petition as a matter that needed “further elaboration and consideration.”

A holiday bank of Justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose said a “sufficient force bank” would consider next week the Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal against the Allahabad High Court order ordering the state administration to remove the cartels of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests

He directed the apex court registry to present the case file to the President of the Supreme Court of India (CJI) SA Bobde so that a “sufficient power bank can be set up as soon as possible to hear and consider” the case the next week.

During the hearing, the bank told Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government, that it was a matter of “great importance.”

He asked Mehta if the state government had the power to put up such posters.

However, the higher court said there was no doubt that measures should be taken against the protesters and that they should be punished.

Mehta told the court that the posters were placed as a “deterrent” and the billboards only said that these people could pay for their alleged acts during the violence.

Chief advocate A M Singhvi, who appeared for former IPS officer S R Darapuri, whose poster was also posted in Lucknow, told the bank that the state had a duty to show the law enforcement authority that it supported his action.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government’s action amounted to a “mega blanket” approach of naming and shaming these people without a final adjudication and that it was an open invitation to ordinary men to lynch them, as the posters also had their addresses and photographs.

