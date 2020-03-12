Movie magnate Harvey Weinstein faces 23 years in prison! The | Film news in English

India Top Headlines

Harvey Weinstein returned to court on Wednesday for the final act of the rape trial that took him behind bars: a sentencing hearing in which the once powerful film producer learned how long he will be in prison for his landmark #MeToo conviction. .

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and for forced sex in a television and film production assistant in 2006. Supreme Court Justice James Bruke issued the ruling Wednesday morning. The judge also stated that the movie tycoon will be officially registered as a sex offender.

Both women Weinstein was convicted of assault are expected to be in court to give impact statements to the victim before she is sentenced. Weinstein will also have an opportunity to speak. He chose not to testify at his trial, but at sentencing he won’t have to worry about being questioned by prosecutors.



Other women who accused Weinstein, including some who testified at his trial, are not allowed to speak in their sentencing under state law.

One of those witnesses, Tarale Wulff, who accused Weinstein of raping her in 2005, said in a statement Tuesday that he will still attend and hopes that the sentence “will send a clear message that times have changed.”

Weinstein was convicted of two counts: criminal sexual act for the 2006 assault on the production assistant and third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.

Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actress Annabella Sciorra’s accusations of rape in the mid-1990s.

Weinstein maintains his innocence and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.

Newly revealed documents show that the 67-year-old former film producer sought the help of billionaires Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg when allegations of sexual misconduct against him piled up in October 2017, and that he considered issuing a statement at the time. claiming that she was suicidal. There is no evidence to suggest that either of them responded.

The New York case was the first criminal case against Weinstein to emerge from the allegations of more than 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, and Uma Thurman.

Many of Weinstein’s accusers say he used his Hollywood prestige to befriend them, hanging up movie roles to gain their trust.

Weinstein, who turns 68 next week, used a walker throughout the trial after recent back surgeries. After his conviction on February 24, he divided time between a hospital and a prison nursing unit, and had a stent inserted last week to unblock an artery.

“Given his age and specific medical risk factors, any additional prison term beyond the mandatory minimum, although the serious reality is that Mr. Weinstein cannot even survive that term, is likely to constitute a de facto life sentence,” they wrote. Weinstein’s attorneys in a sentencing memo filed Monday.

Once Weinstein is sentenced, he will be transferred from the city’s prison system to the state prison system. The agency that runs New York’s state prisons said each inmate is evaluated to determine which facility meets his security, medical, mental health and other needs.

Martin Horn, the city’s former corrections commissioner, said Weinstein’s celebrity status could make him a target for another inmate seeking to make a name for himself, while the severity of his convictions and sentences could raise concerns about suicide. .

“No prison wants the next Jeffrey Epstein,” said Horn, who now teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“They will make sure that nothing happens to him while in his custody. Not because it’s important, but only from a public relations point of view, it would be terribly embarrassing.”

Prosecutors did not request a specific number of years in prison in their sentencing memo, but they said Weinstein deserves harsh punishment to account for the allegations dating back to the 1970s that did not lead to criminal charges.



In their letter, prosecutors described 16 examples that they said showed Weinstein “trapping women in his sole control” so that he could sexually attack them, beginning when he worked as a music producer in Buffalo in 1978.

Fordham University law professor Cheryl Bader said she expects Judge James Burke to impose a severe sentence.

“One of the underlying principles of the punishment law is to promote general deterrence,” said Bader. “I think Judge Burke will want to send a message to ‘be’ sexual predators that the hammer of the law will fall on you if you use your power, physical and otherwise, to manipulate and abuse victims of sexual abuse.”

Just as jury selection was about to begin in the New York case in January, California authorities announced that they were also filing criminal charges against Weinstein.

Weinstein was charged in California with raping a woman in a Los Angeles hotel on February 18, 2013, after shoving him into his room and then sexually assaulting a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following night.